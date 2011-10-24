(Recasts, adds details, quotes)

* Sterling drops from $1.6001 as short-covering wanes

* Overall picture still bearish for pound

* Euro/sterling down, hovering near recent lows

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Oct 24 Sterling retreated from a six-week high versus the dollar on Monday, as unwinding of bearish bets in perceived riskier currencies on expectations that EU leaders may move closer to resolving the euro zone debt crisis ran out of steam.

The pound was down 0.1 percent on the day at $1.5934, having risen to $1.6001 -- its highest since Sept. 9 -- in early trading. Traders cited offers above $1.6020 with near-term resistance at $1.6048, its 100-day moving average.

On the downside, support is at around $1.5930 -- its 55-day moving average and then at $1.5895, the currency's 50-day moving average.

The pound had gained along with the euro and global stocks on optimism European leaders will be able to hammer out a solution to the debt crisis over the next few days. At a summit on Sunday, the EU neared an agreement on bank capitalisation and Germany and France came closer to a deal to leverage the euro area's rescue fund. .

But final decisions were deferred until a second summit on Wednesday and sharp differences remained over the size of losses private holders of Greek government debt will have to book.

"Sterling does look vulnerable, especially against the dollar in the coming days and months. UK is exposed to the euro area and markets are trading on hope rather than any concrete action from euro zone policymakers," said Raghav Subbarao, currency strategist at Barcap.

"A lot of the good news has already been priced in, so there is a risk of disappointment in the euro and currencies tightly correlated to the euro. Whatever they announce on Wednesday, it is unlikely to translate immediately into policy."

Speculators have cut bearish bets against sterling but they are still significantly short on the UK currency and bullish on the safe-haven U.S. dollar.

According to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, speculators were running net short positions of 53,226 in the week to Oct. 18, compared with 61,972 a week earlier .

"With the market still quite short, readjustment of positions will drive sterling in the very near term," said a spot trader in London. "But with QE looming, it will be a struggle to rise much and the rally could see more selling."

Many investors see limited upside for sterling in coming months after Bank of England policy committee minutes last week hinted that more quantitative easing may be needed to prop up the UK economy. QE involves flooding the market with pounds and increasing the central bank's balance sheet, a move which is usually bearish for the currency.

The euro was marginally lower at 86.96 pence, having hit an 11-day low of 86.70 pence on Friday.

Business surveys on Monday showed the euro zone private sector tipped further into decline, highlighting significant risks of a recession in the bloc and growing chances that the European Central Bank may have to cut rates to support the economy.

"While the UK is struggling, so is the euro zone. So there isn't much to choose between these two and we could see euro test the 86 pence level," said Sebastien Gely, currency analyst at Societe Generale.

CMC said in a note that the single currency was struggling to hold near its recent highs at around the 87.90 area, and a break below the 86.50 pence area has the potential to see the euro retest this month's lows of 85.30 pence.

(Editing by Catherine Evans)