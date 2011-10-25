(Adds quote, detail, updates prices)
* Sterling driven by risk appetite heading into EU summit
* Positions light; movements in euro dominate
* Pound little moved on BoE King QE testimony
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Oct 25 Sterling hit a fresh six-week
high versus a soft dollar on Tuesday, tracking the euro on
optimism over the outcome of a key EU summit, but worries over
the UK economy were expected to keep sterling undermined against
higher-yielding currencies.
The euro hit also hit a six-week high as markets
anticipated a positive outcome from Wednesday's EU summit at
which euro zone leaders are expected to detail plans to leverage
the region's bailout fund and recapitalise the banking system in
response to its deepening debt crisis.
"I expect the EU summit to produce a positive outcome which
will be favourable for risk appetite and could well push
sterling up towards $1.6250," said Gavin Friend, currency
strategist at National Australia Bank.
"But on a trade-weighted basis the pound looks over bought
and I think you look to sell against the higher-yielders," he
added.
Sterling was up 0.1 percent against the low-yielding dollar
at $1.6013 after rising to its highest since September
8 at $1.6024. Traders reported decent offers capping the rally
there with resistance highlighted at $1.6043, the 100-day moving
average.
On the downside traders reported bids in the $1.5900 region,
placed ahead of support at $1.5887, the 50-day moving average.
"No one wants big positions on ahead of the EU summit so
volumes are fairly light in sterling right now and it will be
driven by swings in risk appetite in the near-term," said Chris
Walker, currency strategist at UBS.
The euro was flat on the day against sterling at 87.10 pence
, confined within its recent range. Traders
highlighted offers at 87.30/50 and into this month's highs
around 88.00, with downside stops reported in the 86.60 area.
KING TESTIMONY
Sterling was little moved by comments from Bank of England
Governor Mervyn King, who testified in front of the House of
Commons Treasury Select Committee, explaining the Bank's
decision to resume asset purchases this month.
King said the Monetary Policy Committee had come very close
to restarting QE in September but held off to see if volatility
in financial markets would subside, before taking the decision
to resume in October.
Concerns over UK growth heightened by data showing British
households ramped up their savings to their highest in almost a
year between April and June, in a sign that a darkening economic
outlook may be causing consumers to retrench.
BoE policymaker Martin Weale said in an interview on Monday
there was a chance the economy could contract in the final three
months of this year.
On a rare positive note for the UK economy, figures showed
Britain's current account deficit narrowed to its smallest in
more than 3 years in the second quarter, driven by a rise in
investment income from abroad, while the outflow of investment
revenue fell slightly.
