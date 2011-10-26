* Sterling comes off earlier 7-week high vs dollar

* Pound tracks euro, with market focused on EU summit

* Technical resistance may limit scope for more gains

* Survey shows drop in UK factory orders

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Oct 26 Sterling edged away from a seven-week high against the dollar on Tuesday, with traders citing selling by a clearer and nervousness hours ahead of a Brussels summit flagged as key to resolving the euro zone's debt crisis.

The market was fully focused on the summit, with analysts and traders saying sterling was being driven largely by sentiment towards the euro. Market players were hopeful of a positive outcome but wary of the potential for disappointment.

Sterling was down 0.15 percent at $1.5976 , off a high of $1.6042, its strongest since Sept. 8. It faced technical resistance above that high, with the 21-week average around $1.6044 and the 55-week average at $1.6047.

Traders cited selling by a UK clearer and added that a reported options expiry at $1.60 later in the day was influencing price action.

Further technical resistance was seen at the Sept. 8 peak of $1.6084 and at $1.6103, the 61.8 percent retracement of the August high above $1.66 to the October low of $1.5270.

Sentiment towards sterling was knocked slightly by a survey showing British factory orders fell at their fastest pace in a year in October, though the reaction was muted.

"Sterling's fortunes are tied up with the euro at the moment, and no one is willing to stick their neck out until they have an idea of what the conclusions will be from the summit," said Alex Lawson, senior dealer at Moneycorp.

Optimism about the prospect of a comprehensive deal to resolve euro zone debt problems has waned, with disagreement remaining on critical issues, including how to give the region's bailout fund greater firepower.

Analysts said this left room for disappointment, particularly given the current strength of the euro, but for the time being the prospect of a positive initiative from EU leaders was propping up the single currency.

The euro gained 0.3 percent against sterling to 87.17 pence, nearing its 55-day moving average at 87.30 pence. Traders reported a large options expiry at 87.00 pence due later.

"UK data has been fairly mixed recently but there's a lot of bad news already priced in to sterling and it looks set to move higher against the euro," Moneycorp's Lawson said.

Technical analysts highlighted the 55-day moving average crossing below the 200-day moving average for euro/sterling, often seen as a bearish signal. The 55-day has traded above the 200-day since November 2010.

"The outlook remains negative (for euro/sterling) - it has recently failed at the 87.94 pence late-September high and directly above the market lies tough resistance, which extends to the 88.86 August high and we favour failure here," technical analysts at Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

Further falls could see the euro move towards the 200-week moving average -- currently around 85.37 pence --, they said.

But the fundamental outlook for sterling remained bleak, with economic growth fragile and the Bank of England implementing a further round of quantitative easing.

BoE Governor Mervyn King said on Tuesday that policymakers had come very close to restarting QE in September but held off to see if volatility in financial markets would subside, before taking the decision to resume in October. (Editing by John Stonestreet)