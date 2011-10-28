* Sterling steady vs dollar, near seven-week high

* Close above 200-DMA could signal further gains

* Recovers vs euro, but could be set for more losses

* Weak UK economy weighs; confidence lowest since 2009

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Oct 28 Sterling rose against the dollar on Friday, sticking close to a seven-week high, while it recovered against the euro after suffering steep losses the previous day in the wake of an agreement by European leaders on the euro zone debt crisis.

The euro traded down 0.2 percent at 87.90 pence as the single currency came under pressure as Italy had to pay dearly to issue 10-year debt, dampening some of the optimism after the European summit earlier this week.

However, analysts said the euro could be poised for more gains towards 90 pence. Technically, the outlook remains bullish as it is trading above its 200-day average at 87.38 pence and its 100-day average at 87.78 pence.

"Euro/sterling faces a lot of congestion ahead but once above the 88.80 pence area it gets into freer territory and could get towards 90 pence," said Neil Mellor, currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon.

"We've seen a market that is content to buy the euro, warts and all, provided the euro zone infrastructure remains intact".

Sterling was up 0.1 percent at $1.6122 versus the dollar , not far from a peak of $1.6140 hit on Thursday when equities and riskier currencies rallied after the euro zone deal and as solid U.S. growth data eased concerns about the global economy.

Although the pound gained against the dollar, it lagged the euro during Thursday's risk rally, hampered partly by concerns about a weak UK economy as the Bank of England embarks on more quantitative easing.

Key for sterling's outlook will be whether it manages to close the week above its 200-day moving average, seen as a key technical indicator, which currently stands around $1.6139, just a pip shy of Thursday's peak.

WEAK UK ECONOMY

Sentiment towards the pound has been dampened by the BoE's decision earlier this month to implement another round of quantitative easing to aid a fragile economic recovery, which analyst say may hamper the pound against the euro.

"When markets started to worry about euro zone rate cuts, rate differentials moved in sterling's favour, even though the Bank of England announced more quantitative easing. There's probably been some unwinding of that which is pushing euro/sterling up," said Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS.

Analysts said sterling's underperformance was also partly driven by the unwinding of recent trades from investors who had seen the UK currency as a safe-haven alternative to the euro during heightened concerns about euro zone debt problems.

A survey by GfK NOP on Friday showed British consumer confidence has fallen to its lowest level since February 2009, adding to evidence the economy risks returning to recession.

This followed comments by BoE policymaker Paul Fisher on Thursday that there was a significant chance the UK could suffer another recession and more asset purchases could be necessary after the current round.

QE involves flooding the market with pounds which is seen as a negative for the currency as it dampens demand.

"Dovish comments from BoE's Fisher yesterday morning held back sterling gains versus the dollar, and sterling underperformed during the recovery in risk sentiment," analysts at Lloyds said in a note.

However, some analysts said despite a weak UK economic outlook sterling would remain supported against the dollar due to the fact that further QE in the UK has already been announced, while speculation over more monetary easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve has picked up in recent weeks. (Editing by Stephen Nisbet)