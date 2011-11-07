* Sterling gains vs weak euro, near 1-mth high

* Pound's trade-weighted index hits 8-month peak

* UK economic worries seen limiting gains

* Nomura recommends selling stg/dlr, targets $1.55

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Nov 7 Sterling rose against a broadly weaker euro on Monday, edging close to a one-month high as concerns about debt in the euro zone focused on Italy ahead of a crunch parliamentary vote on the country's public finances.

Gains against the single currency helped push sterling to an eight-month high against a basket of currencies. However, it remained vulnerable against the dollar due to worries about a fragile UK economy.

The euro was down 0.4 percent at 85.67 pence, edging closer to a one-month low of 85.48 pence, while sterling's trade-weighted index hit 80.8 , its strongest since early March.

Analysts and traders said sterling was drawing support from investors looking for alternatives to the euro due to the debt crisis.

Also supportive was a dwindling differential between euro zone and UK borrowing costs after the European Central Bank unexpectedly cut interest rates last week, although investors were wary given the Bank of England opted last month for another round of quantitative easing.

"People are prepared to buy sterling as a liquid alternative to the euro, but rallies will be capped because monetary policy in the UK is very loose," said Stephen Gallo, head of market analysis at Schneider Foreign Exchange.

Traders cited bids for the euro around 85.50 and 85.30 pence that could help temper the pound's gains.

Those levels coincide with strong technical support, with 85.48 pence marking the 200-week moving average as well as the Nov. 1 low. Further support lies at 85.31 pence, lows hit in mid-September and early October before sharp rebounds.

Against the dollar, sterling was up 0.1 percent at $1.6045, helped as the euro came off its weakest levels against the greenback on talk that under-fire Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi may resign, which Berlusconi later denied.

The pound was likely to be sensitive to any further knock-to market sentiment that could hit riskier currencies, with Italian benchmark government bond yields hitting a 14-year high on concerns about the sustainability of the country's debt repayments.

WEAK UK ECONOMY

Nomura analysts recommended selling sterling against the dollar, with a target of $1.55 and a stop-loss level of $1.62, citing recent weak UK survey indicators and downside risks to the economy that would hamper efforts to reduce the deficit.

Adding that they expected more quantitative easing from the BoE early next year, they said in a note: "We do not expect any significant turn in the weak sterling trend until there are meaningful improvements in the housing and banking sector, none of which we have seen yet".

Sterling traded above its 100-day moving average of $1.6021 but faced resistance at its 200-day moving average around $1.6142 prior to a test of the Oct. 31 high of $1.6167.

Renewed losses would see it target last week's low of $1.5876, though traders said it could be influenced by reported options expiries due later on Monday at $1.60 and $1.6025.

A Bank of England policy decision on Thursday is expected to result in no change to either interest rates or its quantitative easing target.

With little UK market-moving events or data due until the release of next week's BoE quarterly inflation report, analysts said sterling was likely to be driven mainly by events elsewhere.

"We are likely to see another week of sterling tracking moves in euro/dollar," said Geraldine Concagh, economist at AIB Group Treasury in Dublin.

A much stronger than expected UK house price survey from Halifax failed to give sterling much of a boost after last week's poor UK purchasing managers' surveys on manufacturing and services highlighted the risk of recession.

(Editing by John Stonestreet)