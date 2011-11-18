* Sterling rises vs dollar, tracking euro/dollar gains
* Pound falls vs stronger euro
* Traders see stg/dlr vulnerable to selling on rallies
* BoE's Weale sees strong case for more QE
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Nov 18 Sterling rose against the
dollar on Friday, buoyed by a stronger euro, though concerns
about the outlook for the UK economy and prospects of more
quantitative easing by the Bank of England were expected to
limit gains.
The pound rose 0.6 percent against the dollar to
$1.5849, tracking a more than 1 percent rise in the euro against
the U.S. currency on speculation that the European Central Bank
may start lending funds to the IMF.
Further gains would target Tuesday's peak of $1.5931, but
traders said sterling was vulnerable to investors looking to
sell on rallies given a fragile UK economy and the likelihood of
further BoE asset purchases.
BoE policymaker Martin Weale said on Friday there was a
"very strong case" for extending the central bank's QE programme
next year. He also told the Financial Times it was "perfectly
possible" that the economy was already contracting.
"Cable (sterling/dollar) is up because euro/dollar is rising
and there's a bit of a move back into risk," said Gavin Friend,
currency strategist at nabCapital.
He said the rally was shaky, however, because of the
severity of the euro zone debt crisis and the many hurdles
ahead.
The pound fell against a broadly firmer euro, with the
single currency up 0.4 percent at 85.74 pence,
pulling away from a recent 8-month low of 84.86 pence. However,
gains were seen limited and nabCapital's Friend expected the
single currency to stay capped below around 86.25 pence.
Sterling has gained against the euro recently as investors
seek perceived safer alternatives to euro zone assets due to the
debt crisis engulfing the region.
"Sterling is clearly walking a fine line and at the moment
investors are giving it the benefit of the doubt," said Paul
Robson, currency strategist at RBS, adding that UK economic
fundamentals were "very weak".
Analysts expect sterling will struggle against the dollar
after the BoE on Wednesday cut its growth forecasts in its
quarterly inflation report, leaving the door open for more
quantitative easing.
A survey on Thursday also showed UK consumer confidence fell
to a record low in October, while strong retail sales data also
released on Thursday was shrugged off.
(Editing by John Stonestreet)