By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Nov 18 Sterling rose against the dollar on Friday, buoyed by a stronger euro, though concerns about the outlook for the UK economy and prospects of more quantitative easing by the Bank of England were expected to limit gains.

The pound rose 0.6 percent against the dollar to $1.5849, tracking a more than 1 percent rise in the euro against the U.S. currency on speculation that the European Central Bank may start lending funds to the IMF.

Further gains would target Tuesday's peak of $1.5931, but traders said sterling was vulnerable to investors looking to sell on rallies given a fragile UK economy and the likelihood of further BoE asset purchases.

BoE policymaker Martin Weale said on Friday there was a "very strong case" for extending the central bank's QE programme next year. He also told the Financial Times it was "perfectly possible" that the economy was already contracting.

"Cable (sterling/dollar) is up because euro/dollar is rising and there's a bit of a move back into risk," said Gavin Friend, currency strategist at nabCapital.

He said the rally was shaky, however, because of the severity of the euro zone debt crisis and the many hurdles ahead.

The pound fell against a broadly firmer euro, with the single currency up 0.4 percent at 85.74 pence, pulling away from a recent 8-month low of 84.86 pence. However, gains were seen limited and nabCapital's Friend expected the single currency to stay capped below around 86.25 pence.

Sterling has gained against the euro recently as investors seek perceived safer alternatives to euro zone assets due to the debt crisis engulfing the region.

"Sterling is clearly walking a fine line and at the moment investors are giving it the benefit of the doubt," said Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS, adding that UK economic fundamentals were "very weak".

Analysts expect sterling will struggle against the dollar after the BoE on Wednesday cut its growth forecasts in its quarterly inflation report, leaving the door open for more quantitative easing.

A survey on Thursday also showed UK consumer confidence fell to a record low in October, while strong retail sales data also released on Thursday was shrugged off. (Editing by John Stonestreet)