* Sterling rises vs dollar, tracking euro/dollar gains

* Pound falls vs stronger euro

* Traders see stg/dlr vulnerable to selling on rallies

* BoE's Weale sees strong case for more QE

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Nov 18 Sterling rose against the dollar on Friday as investors who had initiated bearish bets squared positions ahead of the weekend, but underperformed the euro which was buoyed by speculation of greater European Central Bank support to halt the debt crisis.

The euro was broadly higher on the day on growing market talk the ECB may start lending to the International Monetary Fund to bail out troubled euro zone countries, although gains were capped amid widespread anxiety about the debt contagion now engulfing the region's bigger economies.

Those concerns are likely to keep the pound supported against the euro as investors seek to exit the euro zone for the relative safety of countries like the UK and the United States.

Sterling was last up 0.2 percent on the day at $1.5787 , but off a session high of $1.5888. It has gained for the past two sessions, although for the week it is still 1.8 percent lower.

Traders cited stops below $1.5730/40 with near term support at around $1.5715, the 50 percent retracement of sterling's gains from an Oct. 6 low of $1.5266 to a high of $1.6167 on Oct. 31.

"There was pre-weekend squaring in an oversold market which was driving it up along with those headlines about the ECB which pushed the euro higher," said a London based spot trader. "But buying dollars still remains the preferred trade."

Traders said sterling was vulnerable against the dollar with investors looking to sell on rallies given a fragile UK economy and the likelihood of further BoE asset purchases.

BoE policymaker Martin Weale said on Friday there was a "very strong case" for extending the central bank's QE programme next year. He also told the Financial Times it was "perfectly possible" that the economy was already contracting.

"Cable (sterling/dollar) is up because euro/dollar is rising and there's a bit of a move back into risk," said Gavin Friend, currency strategist at nabCapital.

He said the rally was shaky, however, because of the severity of the euro zone debt crisis and the many hurdles ahead.

UNDERPERFORMS EURO

The pound fell against a broadly firmer euro, with the single currency up 0.4 percent at 85.74 pence, pulling away from a recent eight-month low of 84.86 pence. Still, it is on track for its third straight week of losses.

nabCapital's Friend expected the single currency to stay capped below around 86.25 pence.

Analysts say sterling' recent performance indicates that it is becoming a safe haven currency of sorts, benefiting from the UK's own independent central bank, which has embarked on a second round of quantitative easing to support flagging growth.

However, the UK's close trade and financial links to Europe pose downside risks to the UK economy.

"Sterling is clearly walking a fine line and at the moment investors are giving it the benefit of the doubt," said Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS, adding that UK economic fundamentals were "very weak".

A survey on Thursday also showed UK consumer confidence fell to a record low in October, while strong retail sales data also released on Thursday was shrugged off. (Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; Editing by Catherine Evans)