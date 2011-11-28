* Sterling rises 0.7 pct vs dollar, tracks euro higher

* Pound benefits from risk demand after Italy report of IMF aid

* Sterling risks selling pressure on weak UK economy outlook

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Nov 28 Sterling recovered from a seven-week low against the dollar on Monday, tracking gains in stocks as risk sentiment showed signs of some improvement, although the pound could run into selling on expectations of gloomy government economic forecasts.

European stocks and the euro rose as investors bought perceived riskier currencies and assets in a rally initially triggered by hopes EU leaders are pushing toward more radical action to resolve the debt crisis.

Italian bond yields fell after an Italian newspaper on Monday reported that the International Monetary Fund was preparing an aid package for Italy, but the amount cited was far beyond the Fund's existing loan stock and the IMF said it was not in discussions with Rome authorities.

The pound was last up 0.7 percent at $1.5559, boosted by a short squeeze as market players covered bets on sterling losses that were starting to look stretched.

Despite its gains, the pound hovered in range of a low of $1.5423 touched late last week, its weakest since early October. Traders said stops were triggered just above $1.5530 before retail and option-related sellers seen above $1.5580-1.5600 capped the pound's rise.

"We have seen a lot of dollar selling on position squeezing but there is no real fundamental driver. It is all euro zone contingent and will hold until we next get the big negative headline out of the euro zone," said Chris Walker, currency strategist at UBS.

The euro rose 0.2 percent to 85.85 pence, with traders reporting demand from a month-end buyer.

UK OUTLOOK POOR

Although the pound tracked gains in the euro versus the dollar, many expect sterling may suffer in a week of big domestic events which could sour sentiment on the UK currency.

Data from the Confederation of British Industry showed retail sales fell at their fastest pace in 2-1/2 years in November, reflecting sluggish consumer confidence, although there was little reaction in the pound.

Sterling could come under pressure later in the day when Bank of England Governor Mervyn King addresses the Treasury Select Committee. He is expected to reiterate that the central bank is prepared to buy more assets from the market to prop up the economy if necessary.

That policy of quantitative easing involves flooding the market with pounds and has already weighed on sterling.

The UK government's autumn budget statement on Tuesday is expected to contain a significant cut to the country's economic growth forecast given ongoing signs that the UK economy is struggling to recover.

"That all plays into the assumption that, if we don't get continued risk support, sterling/dollar still looks vulnerable," said Jeremy Stretch, currency strategist at CIBC.

Market participants warned that a nationwide strike of public sector workers scheduled for Wednesday may also sour sentiment for UK assets among foreign investors if they call into question the future success of dramatic austerity measures.

The latest data showed speculators increased their bets to sell the pound in the week ended Nov. 15, suggesting that downside momentum for sterling is building. (Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)