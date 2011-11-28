* Sterling rises 0.7 pct vs dollar, tracks euro higher
* Pound benefits from risk demand after Italy report of IMF
aid
* Sterling risks selling pressure on weak UK economy outlook
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Nov 28 Sterling recovered from a
seven-week low against the dollar on Monday, tracking gains in
stocks as risk sentiment showed signs of some improvement,
although the pound could run into selling on expectations of
gloomy government economic forecasts.
European stocks and the euro rose as investors bought
perceived riskier currencies and assets in a rally initially
triggered by hopes EU leaders are pushing toward more radical
action to resolve the debt crisis.
Italian bond yields fell after an Italian newspaper on
Monday reported that the International Monetary Fund was
preparing an aid package for Italy, but the amount cited was far
beyond the Fund's existing loan stock and the IMF said it was
not in discussions with Rome authorities.
The pound was last up 0.7 percent at $1.5559, boosted by a
short squeeze as market players covered bets on sterling losses
that were starting to look stretched.
Despite its gains, the pound hovered in range of a low of
$1.5423 touched late last week, its weakest since early October.
Traders said stops were triggered just above $1.5530 before
retail and option-related sellers seen above $1.5580-1.5600
capped the pound's rise.
"We have seen a lot of dollar selling on position squeezing
but there is no real fundamental driver. It is all euro zone
contingent and will hold until we next get the big negative
headline out of the euro zone," said Chris Walker, currency
strategist at UBS.
The euro rose 0.2 percent to 85.85 pence, with
traders reporting demand from a month-end buyer.
UK OUTLOOK POOR
Although the pound tracked gains in the euro versus the
dollar, many expect sterling may suffer in a week of big
domestic events which could sour sentiment on the UK currency.
Data from the Confederation of British Industry showed
retail sales fell at their fastest pace in 2-1/2 years in
November, reflecting sluggish consumer confidence, although
there was little reaction in the pound.
Sterling could come under pressure later in the day when
Bank of England Governor Mervyn King addresses the Treasury
Select Committee. He is expected to reiterate that the central
bank is prepared to buy more assets from the market to prop up
the economy if necessary.
That policy of quantitative easing involves flooding the
market with pounds and has already weighed on sterling.
The UK government's autumn budget statement on Tuesday is
expected to contain a significant cut to the country's economic
growth forecast given ongoing signs that the UK economy is
struggling to recover.
"That all plays into the assumption that, if we don't get
continued risk support, sterling/dollar still looks vulnerable,"
said Jeremy Stretch, currency strategist at CIBC.
Market participants warned that a nationwide strike of
public sector workers scheduled for Wednesday may also sour
sentiment for UK assets among foreign investors if they call
into question the future success of dramatic austerity measures.
The latest data showed speculators increased their bets to
sell the pound in the week ended Nov. 15, suggesting that
downside momentum for sterling is building.
(Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)