By Nia Williams

LONDON, Dec 1 - Sterling reversed losses against the dollar on Thursday, tracking gains in the euro, as risk appetite picked up following decent demand at a Spanish bond auction.

The pound remained vulnerable, however, to concerns about the state of the UK economy which were reinforced by data showing the manufacturing sector contracted for a second successive month.

Analysts said developments in the euro zone debt crisis would continue to be a strong driver of sterling trade, with all currencies likely to be sold against the U.S. dollar if investors lose faith in policymakers' ability to solve the crisis.

The pound rose to a session high of $1.5746 and was last up 0.1 percent at $1.5703. It remained within sight of Wednesday's $1.5780 high, hit when joint central bank action to inject liquidity into the global financial system encouraged investors to sell the safe haven dollar.

Traders said buying by an Asian central bank helped push the pound through stops around $1.5710. Options expiries were cited at $1.5655 and $1.56.

There was relief after Spain sold the maximum amount of debt targeted and yields stayed below the critical 7 percent level, although borrowing costs at the auction were still the highest in 14 years.

"The major driver today has been that the euro is stronger in response to the auction results out of Spain. Cable has been dragged up with it as the dollar slipped," said Michael Derks, chief strategist at FX Pro.

On the domestic front, PMI data showed the UK manufacturing sector shrank at its fastest pace since June 2009, fuelling fears the country is teetering on the brink of recession.

The contraction was not quite as severe as had been forecast and some market players said this helped limit the reaction in sterling.

Overall, the UK economic outlook remained bleak and analysts warned sterling was unlikely to outperform the dollar while concerns about global growth and the euro zone crisis persisted.

"The UK economic outlook is dire. Dollar demand as an underlying theme is pretty strong and there are a lot of forces that will continue to push the dollar to higher levels against most major currencies," said FX Pro's Derks.

The Bank of England's interim Financial Policy Committee released its report saying UK banks should build up their capital buffers to defend against an "exceptionally threatening" environment, while maintaining lending to the real economy.

GAINS SEEN VS EURO

The euro's performance versus the pound was also likely to be dominated by euro zone developments, with many strategists saying they expected the pair to fade lower over coming weeks.

Debt problems in the euro zone have encouraged more safe-haven flows into gilts given UK debt remains triple-A rated.

"Euro/sterling is driven by events in the euro zone which is the UK's largest trading partner. There's a risk premium attached to those countries with dangerous debt dynamics," said Chris Turner, head of FX strategy at ING.

"Euro/sterling can break lower even though it has held up very well so far. We would look for it to fall to 84 pence, and then 82 in the next couple of months."

The euro was last up 0.2 percent versus the pound at 85.82 pence with strong support around the Nov. 10 low of 84.86 pence.