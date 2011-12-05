* Sterling up vs dollar, services PMI beats forecasts

* Pound still vulnerable to signs UK economy slowing

* Strong euro/sterling resistance seen around 86.10-20

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Dec 5 Sterling held firm against the dollar on Monday, supported by better-than-expected services PMI data, although the pound was seen vulnerable to developments in the euro zone debt crisis and an overall gloomy view of the UK economy.

Data showed that activity in the dominant services sector, which makes up the majority of UK GDP, picked up slightly to 52.1 in November from 51.3 the previous month, wrongfooting forecasts of a slowdown.

Sterling was last up 0.2 percent at $1.5630, with traders earlier citing demand from Middle Eastern investors.

While remaining positive on the day, the pound dipped slightly from around the $1.5650 level seen just before the PMI release. Market players said some traders were taking profit after earlier positioning themselves for a stronger reading following speculation the data would beat forecasts.

"There were rumours all morning PMI was going to be higher so we have seen a little bit of 'buy the rumour, sell the fact'," said Tauseef Kanji, an FX trader at ETX Capital.

Technical strategists said a failure to rally much beyond $1.57 had weighed on the pound in recent days, but strong downside support came in around the Nov. 25 low of $1.5423.

Despite the improved headline PMI reading, the survey also showed employers shed jobs at the fastest pace in more than a year, and did little to change the view that UK economic growth is faltering.

Britain's economy as a whole looks likely to barely grow in the final three months of 2011, after PMI surveys last week showed sluggish construction activity and the biggest fall in manufacturing since June 2009.

EURO ZONE FOCUS

Developments in the euro zone debt crisis are still seen as an important driver of sterling, and Italy's announcement of austerity measures helped support demand for perceived riskier currencies in early European trade.

But many traders were wary of selling the safe-haven dollar too aggressively ahead of a crucial week of talks among euro zone policymakers.

In recent weeks, traders have tended to sell the pound amid broad demand for the dollar whenever headlines suggesting policymakers are struggling to make progress in resolving the debt crisis hit risk appetite.

Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank, said she expected sterling to underperform the dollar as long as the euro zone crisis dragged on and curbed investor appetite to take on risk, but hold up against the euro.

"In isolation sterling fundamentals look terrible but there is no crisis here and at least there is an austerity plan in place," she said.

"There is a little bit of a safe-haven bid in sterling just because it's outside of the EMU (Economic and Monetary Union). There are sellers in rallies of euro/sterling every time we move towards the 86 pence level."

The euro edged up slightly versus the pound to 85.97 pence. Upside resistance is seen around 86.10-20 pence, a level that has capped euro gains since Nov. 23

Sterling has been supported in recent weeks by investors switching out of euro zone government debt into UK gilts, although some strategists said this flow could dry up if the UK economic picture worsens.

Commodity Trading Futures Commission data for the week ended Nov 29. showed speculators increased net short sterling positions to 46,660, the highest level of bets against the pound in a month.. (Editing by Stephen Nisbet)