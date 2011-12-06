* Sterling falls vs euro; upbeat German data contrasts with UK

* Weak UK retail sales, housing data highlight economic woes

* Pound also lower vs dollar

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Dec 5 Sterling fell versus the euro on Tuesday as much stronger-than-expected German industrial orders data contrasted with weak UK retail sales and housing market surveys which highlighted the fragility of the UK economy.

German industrial orders rose by 5.2 percent during October, their strongest gain since March 2010 and more than double the highest forecast.

The data eased concerns about the euro zone economy, while investors expected action to tackle the region's debt crisis at an EU summit later this week after Standard & Poor's warned about a mass downgrade if EU leaders fail to act decisively.

The euro was up 0.2 percent at 85.76 pence. More gains could see it target last week's high of 86.20 pence and the 100-week moving average, currently at 86.388 pence.

UK economic woes came back into focus on Tuesday as a British Retail Consortium survey showed retailers last month suffered their biggest annual drop in like-for-like sales since May.

"A lot of investors have been expecting the pound to outperform the euro, so when UK data is bad and German data is positive it is very easy to cause a knee-jerk reaction in euro/sterling," said Adam Myers, currency strategist at Credit Agricole.

Sterling has been supported versus the euro in recent weeks by investors switching out of euro zone government debt into UK gilts, although some analysts say this flow could dry up if the UK economic picture worsens.

Investors have been poised for more euro falls versus sterling. The bias in favour of euro puts over sterling calls -- options to sell the euro against the pound -- seen in six-month euro/sterling risk reversals hit a record high around 2.5 early last week. It was last around 1.9 in favour of euro puts.

Against the dollar, sterling was also lower, trading down 0.2 percent at $1.5624 and nearing last week's low of $1.5577. Below there, the pound would target $1.5423, its weakest since early October.

WEAK UK DATA

UK mortgage lender Halifax also reported a 0.9 percent monthly fall in UK house prices in November, worse than the flat reading expected by economists.

"The BRC and Halifax came out and neither were very good, which just adds to the general mood of pessimism on the UK economy going into the New Year," said Geraldine Concagh, economist at AIB Group Treasury in Dublin.

She added that sterling was benefiting a little against the euro due to the UK being outside of the euro zone, but these gains were limited due to concerns about the UK's exposure to the region.

The Bank of England launched a new facility on Tuesday to provide sterling liquidity to the banking system if current "exceptional stresses" on global financial markets spread to Britain's interbank lending market, though traders and analysts said this announcement had no impact on sterling.

Many in the market believe ongoing signs of weakness in the UK economy will put a dampener on the pound as a fragile economy will require the Bank of England to continue buying assets from the market, which involves flooding the market with the currency.

"We have been of the view that sterling is not a safe haven from the problems in the euro zone, hence we expect sterling/dollar to come under pressure as a result of the most recent developments in Europe," analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients. (editing by Ron Askew)