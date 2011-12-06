* Sterling falls vs euro; upbeat German data contrasts with
UK
* Weak UK retail sales, housing data highlight economic woes
* Pound also lower vs dollar
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Dec 5 Sterling fell versus the
euro on Tuesday as much stronger-than-expected German industrial
orders data contrasted with weak UK retail sales and housing
market surveys which highlighted the fragility of the UK
economy.
German industrial orders rose by 5.2 percent during October,
their strongest gain since March 2010 and more than double the
highest forecast.
The data eased concerns about the euro zone economy, while
investors expected action to tackle the region's debt crisis at
an EU summit later this week after Standard & Poor's warned
about a mass downgrade if EU leaders fail to act decisively.
The euro was up 0.2 percent at 85.76 pence. More
gains could see it target last week's high of 86.20 pence and
the 100-week moving average, currently at 86.388 pence.
UK economic woes came back into focus on Tuesday as a
British Retail Consortium survey showed retailers last month
suffered their biggest annual drop in like-for-like sales since
May.
"A lot of investors have been expecting the pound to
outperform the euro, so when UK data is bad and German data is
positive it is very easy to cause a knee-jerk reaction in
euro/sterling," said Adam Myers, currency strategist at Credit
Agricole.
Sterling has been supported versus the euro in recent weeks
by investors switching out of euro zone government debt into UK
gilts, although some analysts say this flow could dry up if the
UK economic picture worsens.
Investors have been poised for more euro falls versus
sterling. The bias in favour of euro puts over sterling calls --
options to sell the euro against the pound -- seen in six-month
euro/sterling risk reversals hit a record high
around 2.5 early last week. It was last around 1.9 in favour of
euro puts.
Against the dollar, sterling was also lower,
trading down 0.2 percent at $1.5624 and nearing last week's low
of $1.5577. Below there, the pound would target $1.5423, its
weakest since early October.
WEAK UK DATA
UK mortgage lender Halifax also reported a 0.9 percent
monthly fall in UK house prices in November, worse than the flat
reading expected by economists.
"The BRC and Halifax came out and neither were very good,
which just adds to the general mood of pessimism on the UK
economy going into the New Year," said Geraldine Concagh,
economist at AIB Group Treasury in Dublin.
She added that sterling was benefiting a little against the
euro due to the UK being outside of the euro zone, but these
gains were limited due to concerns about the UK's exposure to
the region.
The Bank of England launched a new facility on Tuesday to
provide sterling liquidity to the banking system if current
"exceptional stresses" on global financial markets spread to
Britain's interbank lending market, though traders and analysts
said this announcement had no impact on sterling.
Many in the market believe ongoing signs of weakness in the
UK economy will put a dampener on the pound as a fragile economy
will require the Bank of England to continue buying assets from
the market, which involves flooding the market with the
currency.
"We have been of the view that sterling is not a safe haven
from the problems in the euro zone, hence we expect
sterling/dollar to come under pressure as a result of the most
recent developments in Europe," analysts at Morgan Stanley said
in a note to clients.
(editing by Ron Askew)