By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Dec 7 Sterling rose against the euro on Wednesday as the single currency was knocked by comments from a German government official which tempered optimism over a comprehensive solution to the euro zone's debt crisis at this week's EU summit.

Data showing British industrial output fell more than expected in October added to concerns over the UK economy but had little impact on sterling.

Moves in equities and riskier currencies were primarily being driven by swings in sentiment ahead of the EU summit which begins with a working dinner on Thursday evening.

Berlin is increasingly pessimistic about the chances of a deal to solve the euro zone debt crisis at this week's European Union summit, because some governments don't seem to grasp the gravity of the situation, a German government official said on Wednesday.

"For sterling it's all about the headlines coming out regarding the EU summit at the moment which are proving very difficult to trade," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at FOREX.com.

The euro was down around 0.3 percent versus sterling at 85.70 pence after slipping to the day's low of 85.64 on the German official comments. Traders said a break back above stop-losses at 86.20 would be needed to expose the 55-day moving average at 86.46.

Sterling was up around 0.1 percent for the day against the dollar at $1.5610, off the day's high of $1.5639 and trading in a tight range overall.

Technical analysts highlighted resistance at $1.5740, the 55-day moving average, with support around Tuesday's lows in the $1.5560 area and bids reported at $1.5450.

WEAK ECONOMY

British industrial output fell more than expected and at its fastest pace in six months in October, official data showed on Wednesday, raising concerns the economy may be heading for recession after a string of weak business data.

"October's official UK industrial production figures are even weaker than we or the consensus had expected and suggest that the risk that the overall economy re-enters recession in the fourth quarter remains high," said Samuel Tombs, economist at Capital Economics.

UK economic woes came back into focus on Tuesday as a British Retail Consortium survey showed retailers last month suffered their biggest annual drop in like-for-like sales since May.

Sterling had been supported versus the euro in recent weeks by investors switching out of euro zone government debt into UK gilts, although some analysts say this flow could dry up if the UK economic picture shows further deterioration.

Many in the market believe ongoing signs of weakness in the UK economy will put a dampener on the pound as a fragile economy will require the Bank of England to continue buying assets from the market, which involves flooding the market with the currency.

The BoE announces its latest monetary policy decision on Thursday with most in the market expecting no change for now and greater focus to be placed on the February inflation report.

"Near-term inflationary pressures have remained elevated across a wide range of goods and services. If inflation does not drop as sharply as expected in the next few months, then we would expect a lively discussion on the MPC over the wisdom of extending QE in February, and further extensions beyond that would seem unlikely." said Barclays analysts in a note. (Editing by Patrick Graham, Ron Askew)