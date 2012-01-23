(Updates prices, adds details)

* Resistance for sterling at 55-day MA

* Euro/sterling to take cue from Greek talks

* UK GDP data and BoE minutes to hold sway

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Jan 23 Sterling hovered near a two-week high against the dollar on Monday, although many investors were cautious about pushing the pound up further on growing concerns the central bank will have to inject further cash into the fragile UK economy.

The UK currency lost some ground against the euro, with the cross set to take direction from talks between Greece and private creditors. Private creditors said on Sunday they had come to the limits of what losses they could concede in a Greek debt swap, putting the ball in the court of the European Union and the IMF.

Sterling was flat on the day at $1.5562, having risen to as high as $1.5575, just shy of its two-week high of $1.5577 struck on Friday. Traders cited steady demand from a UK clearer with offers said to be above $1.5600 and near-term resistance at $1.5596, the 55-day moving average.

On the downside, option expiries at $1.55 could check losses, traders said.

The euro was up 0.4 percent at 83.42 pence. The euro was lifted by Middle-East buying against the dollar with broad short covering pushing the common currency away from a 16-month low of 82.22 pence struck earlier this month. Hopes of a breakthrough in the Greek debt wrangle were supporting broad risk sentiment and the euro, traders said.

"Euro/sterling is very sensitive to developments on the Greek PSI talks," said Elsa Lignos, currency analyst at RBC Capital Markets. "The talks are still very much up in the air and negative headlines would see the cross come under pressure even though technically it is seeing a positive retracement."

Despite a cloudy outlook for the euro, traders were wary about going too long on the U.S. dollar ahead of a meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee this week.

The Fed on Wednesday will begin publishing interest rate forecasts from its individual members. The move will help to shape investor expectations and possibly be used to signal for an even longer period that the Fed plans on keep rates at extremely low levels.

GDP, MINUTES

Closer to home, fourth-quarter UK GDP data on Wednesday is expected to show the economy contracted, a factor that is likely to undermine sterling.

Bank of England Governor Mervyn King is also due to speak this week while the minutes from the most recent BoE Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Wednesday are all likely to reinforce expectations for further asset purchases.

Worries about the UK's outlook persist as austerity measures and spillover effects from the euro zone debt crisis hang over the economy, prompting speculation the Bank of England will announce it will buy billions of pounds more gilts, or quantitative easing (QE), as early as next month.

"This keeps us cautious on cable even though the exchange rate has rallied from $1.53 to almost $1.56 this month," said Mansoor Mohiuddin, head of fx strategy at UBS.

As such, some strategists recommend selling sterling into the latest rally.

"We used the current rebound to re-initiate sterling/dollar shorts at $1.5570," Morgan Stanley said in a note on Monday. "The UK remains heavily levered to a slowing euro zone, and economic data remain mixed."

Latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed speculators had extended their bearish positions against sterling. Their net short positions rose to 41,634 contracts in the week to Jan. 17, up from 35,853 contracts a week earlier.

(Editing by Stephen Nisbet)