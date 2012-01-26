* Sterling at near 4-week low vs euro on Greek hopes

* But dovish U.S. Fed lifts pound to 5-week high vs dollar

* UK retail data disappoints, adds to gloomy outlook

By Clare Kane

LONDON, Jan 26 Sterling fell to a near four-week low against the euro on Thursday on hopes of progress in Greek debt talks and worries about UK economic weakness, but it hit a five-week high against a broadly weaker dollar.

Reports that private holders of Greek debt would accept a lower coupon on new bonds, and a successful bond auction in Italy, encouraged investors to cut hefty short positions in the euro.

Sterling also came under pressure versus the euro on expectations the Bank of England will resort to further stimulus. Those expectations have increased after data on Wednesday showed the UK economy contracted by 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011, putting it on the brink of recession.

The euro rose around 0.2 percent on the day to 83.93 pence, its strongest since Dec. 30. Traders cited offers around 84 pence which may cap near-term gains in the single currency but it may target the late December high of 84.22 pence. The euro was last at 83.79 pence.

However, sterling rose against the dollar, buoyed as the U.S. currency came under broad selling pressure after the U.S. Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it would keep interest rates near zero until late 2014 and may opt for more stimulus.

"There's been a big selling of U.S. dollar positions since the Fed and, just by sheer weighting of money, the euro has benefited more than the pound," said Adam Myers, senior market strategist at Credit Agricole.

But he saw the euro's strength as temporary and expected safe-haven flows into sterling to continue as investors fret over the euro zone crisis.

Against the dollar, sterling rose to $1.5719, its strongest since Dec. 22. Further gains could see it target the Dec. 21 high of $1.5775, though traders cited offers at around $1.5730. The pound was last at $1.5690.

WEAK UK ECONOMY

Analysts said poor fundamentals in the UK may limit any upside for sterling against the dollar.

"Sterling has strongly rejected any move below $1.54 on a couple of occasions and we might see it continue to go a little higher, but above $1.58 it will struggle," said Michael Derks, currency strategist at FXPro.

A Confederation of British Industry survey on Thursday showed British retail sales suffered their biggest annual fall in January since March 2009, when Britain was last in recession.

Wednesday's weak UK GDP data came as Bank of England policy meeting minutes showed policymakers inching towards pumping more money into a faltering UK economy.

"With high export exposure into a quickly slowing euro zone, weak productivity, and the potential for more easing from the BoE in the future, sterling's prospects look bleak, in our view," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note to clients.

They added they would use higher levels in sterling/dollar to re-establish bearish strategies. (Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; Editing by Susan Fenton)