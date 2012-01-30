* Sterling up vs euro before EU summit, Greek talks dent
euro
* Pound falls vs dollar, tracks moves in euro/dollar
* QE prospect may weigh on sterling
By Clare Kane
LONDON, Jan 30 Sterling gained against a
broadly weaker euro on Monday, ahead of an EU summit in
Brussels, with investors cautious as talks continued between
Greece and private creditors on a debt swap deal.
European Union leaders at a meeting later on Monday were
expected to sign a deal introducing a permanent bailout fund for
the euro zone, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), and
finalise a fiscal compact that will introduce a balanced budget
rule in national legislation.
However, the talks were likely to be overshadowed by
negotiations on a debt swap deal in Greece, which are not
expected to draw to a conclusion before the summit. Greece must
reach a deal with its creditors to receive a second rescue
package and avoid a disorderly default.
The euro was down 0.6 percent on the day at
83.55 pence, off a one-month high hit on Friday of 84.09 pence.
Strong resistance was seen at 84.22 pence, the late December
high.
Further falls could see the euro drop towards Friday's low
of 83.38 pence and the 21-day moving average around 83.17 pence.
"When you've got the leaders' meeting today where Greece is
going to potentially still overarch any discussions on the ESM
or the fiscal compact, it's not surprising that obviously the
euro looks a little softer this morning," said Jeremy Stretch,
head of currency strategy at CIBC.
The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed speculators cut bearish positions against
sterling in the week to Jan. 24, while they increased net short
positions in the euro to a fresh record.
However, sterling fell against the dollar, tracking falls in
the euro versus the dollar, after a run of gains that have taken
the pound above $1.57 from below $1.54 in mid-January. Traders
and analysts saw levels above $1.57 as a good opportunity to
take profit on those gains.
The pound was last down 0.3 percent against the
dollar at $1.5687, below a high of $1.5740 reached on Friday,
its strongest since Dec. 21.
CIBC's Stretch expected the pound would head towards
$1.5650/40, before easing further towards $1.55 later in the
week.
The dollar recovered after broad falls last week triggered
by news that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates at
record lows until at least 2014.
QE PROSPECT WEIGHS ON POUND
Sterling may come under pressure later this week if
purchasing managers' surveys (PMIs) for January on the
manufacturing, construction and services sectors add to the
picture of a weakening economy and increase the prospect of more
monetary easing from the Bank of England.
"A lot of the numbers from the UK last week were on the poor
side. They highlighted the fact that the economic outlook is not
great. It's better than the euro zone to some extent, but not a
huge amount," said Geraldine Concagh, an economist at AIB in
Dublin.
She added that safe haven flows into the pound from
investors seeking alternatives to the euro have pulled back
recently.
Market players expect the Bank of England will increase
asset purchases under its quantitative easing programme in
February. That is likely to weigh on sterling, although comments
by BoE policymaker David Miles on Friday dampened the prospect.
Miles told Reuters in an interview that "it is presumptuous
to assume [further quantitative easing] is a done deal," lending
temporary support to the pound.
A Reuters poll forecast an improvement in the UK January
manufacturing PMI, but falls in construction and services PMIs.
