* Sterling up vs euro before EU summit, Greek talks dent euro

* Pound falls vs dollar, tracks moves in euro/dollar

* QE prospect may weigh on sterling

By Clare Kane

LONDON, Jan 30 Sterling gained against a broadly weaker euro on Monday, ahead of an EU summit in Brussels, with investors cautious as talks continued between Greece and private creditors on a debt swap deal.

European Union leaders at a meeting later on Monday were expected to sign a deal introducing a permanent bailout fund for the euro zone, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), and finalise a fiscal compact that will introduce a balanced budget rule in national legislation.

However, the talks were likely to be overshadowed by negotiations on a debt swap deal in Greece, which are not expected to draw to a conclusion before the summit. Greece must reach a deal with its creditors to receive a second rescue package and avoid a disorderly default.

The euro was down 0.6 percent on the day at 83.55 pence, off a one-month high hit on Friday of 84.09 pence. Strong resistance was seen at 84.22 pence, the late December high.

Further falls could see the euro drop towards Friday's low of 83.38 pence and the 21-day moving average around 83.17 pence.

"When you've got the leaders' meeting today where Greece is going to potentially still overarch any discussions on the ESM or the fiscal compact, it's not surprising that obviously the euro looks a little softer this morning," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC.

The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed speculators cut bearish positions against sterling in the week to Jan. 24, while they increased net short positions in the euro to a fresh record.

However, sterling fell against the dollar, tracking falls in the euro versus the dollar, after a run of gains that have taken the pound above $1.57 from below $1.54 in mid-January. Traders and analysts saw levels above $1.57 as a good opportunity to take profit on those gains.

The pound was last down 0.3 percent against the dollar at $1.5687, below a high of $1.5740 reached on Friday, its strongest since Dec. 21.

CIBC's Stretch expected the pound would head towards $1.5650/40, before easing further towards $1.55 later in the week.

The dollar recovered after broad falls last week triggered by news that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates at record lows until at least 2014.

QE PROSPECT WEIGHS ON POUND

Sterling may come under pressure later this week if purchasing managers' surveys (PMIs) for January on the manufacturing, construction and services sectors add to the picture of a weakening economy and increase the prospect of more monetary easing from the Bank of England.

"A lot of the numbers from the UK last week were on the poor side. They highlighted the fact that the economic outlook is not great. It's better than the euro zone to some extent, but not a huge amount," said Geraldine Concagh, an economist at AIB in Dublin.

She added that safe haven flows into the pound from investors seeking alternatives to the euro have pulled back recently.

Market players expect the Bank of England will increase asset purchases under its quantitative easing programme in February. That is likely to weigh on sterling, although comments by BoE policymaker David Miles on Friday dampened the prospect.

Miles told Reuters in an interview that "it is presumptuous to assume [further quantitative easing] is a done deal," lending temporary support to the pound.

A Reuters poll forecast an improvement in the UK January manufacturing PMI, but falls in construction and services PMIs. (Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; Editing by Stephen Nisbet and Susan Fenton)