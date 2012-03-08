* Sterling rises vs dollar on hopes of Greece debt swap deal

* BoE holds interest rates and QE target

* Focus on BoE minutes later this month

* Pound falls to lowest in more than a week vs firmer euro

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, March 8 Sterling rose against the dollar on Wednesday, gaining in tandem with other riskier assets and currencies as optimism grew that enough private creditors would agree to a Greek debt restructuring.

The pound showed little reaction to a Bank of England decision to not change interest rates or its quantitative easing target, as had been fully expected.

Details of the meeting will not be known until the minutes of the meeting are released on March 21, when markets will look for clues as to whether policymakers may be inclined to opt for further asset purchases later this year.

With no major UK data scheduled on Thursday, sterling traders were focused on events in Greece, with risk appetite helped by hopes the country would get sufficient support for its bond swap offer to avoid a disorderly default.

"Sterling/dollar is all about euro/dollar and Greece. The BoE decision might as well not have happened, it's all about the minutes," said Richard Driver, analyst at Caxton FX.

Sterling was up 0.4 percent at $1.5797, pulling away from this week's low of $1.5698, its weakest since Feb. 23. Traders said it extended gains after stop loss orders were triggered above $1.5790.

However, gains were expected to be capped below the 200-day moving average, currently at $1.5883. The pound had chart support at the 100-day average at $1.5710 and the 55-day average at $1.5666.

Investors were cautious before a deadline for the Greek deal later on Thursday, leaving them wary of taking on large positions, especially ahead of U.S. jobs data on Friday.

"Sterling is being buffetted by events overseas, with a slightly positive risk environment helping," said Chris Turner, head of currency strategy at ING.

"Before investors jump into sterling/dollar longs that could take it towards $1.60 they will wait for the PSI (Greek debt swap deal) to see whether collective action clauses are employed."

Greece is hoping for a 90 percent take-up, but it has said if it obtains approval from two thirds of those who respond to the offer it will trigger collective action clauses, which allow it to impose the deal on all its bond holders.

FALLS VS STERLING

Sterling fell against a broadly firmer euro, however, which analysts said may have scope for short-term gains on a positive outcome in the Greece deal. Traders also cited demand for the single currency from a German name.

The euro was up 0.4 percent against the pound at 83.86 pence, having hit a peak of 83.91 pence, its strongest in more than a week. Further gains could see it target its 100-day moving average around 84.42 pence.

Recent UK data has pointed to signs the UK economy may be starting to recover. However, investors remained wary that the Bank of England may opt for further monetary easing given UK growth is expected to be sluggish at best.

"We've seen a good couple of months in terms of data, but more is needed before sterling can really rally," Caxton FX's Driver said.

The BoE's March policy decision marks the third anniversary of the central bank's decision at the depths of the financial crisis in 2009 to cut interest rates to a record-low 0.5 percent and start buying financial market assets with newly created money.

QE has attracted little criticism, though there have been concerns it has hurt pensioners' retirement income. Earlier on Thursday, the National Association of Pension Funds said that the 125 billion pounds of QE since October may have cost them 90 billion pounds. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)