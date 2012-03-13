* Sterling muted as market focuses on U.S. monetary policy

* Less dovish Fed could push pound below $1.56

* UK trade deficit widens less than forecast

By Nia Williams

LONDON, March 13 Sterling inched up against the dollar on Tuesday, paring losses from the previous session when it hit a near seven-week low, but looked vulnerable to expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would hold off on fresh monetary stimulus for the economy.

Data showing the UK's goods trade deficit widened less than expected in January, helped lend some support to the pound, but analysts said the impact was limited given the focus on U.S. monetary policy.

Better-than-expected U.S. retail sales data due later in the session may reinforce speculation Fed policymakers will sound less dovish in the statement accompanying an interest rate decision at 1815 GMT, although the consensus forecast is for rates to remain on hold.

A less dovish statement could push sterling below Monday's trough of $1.5603, its lowest since late January. Downside resistance was seen around $1.5524, the 61.8 percent retracement of the early 2012 move from $1.5234 to just below $1.60.

Sterling was last up 0.2 percent at $1.5669, with traders citing stop loss orders above $1.5680.

"If (Fed Chairman Ben) Bernanke is not particularly dovish we will see stronger downside in cable," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.

The dollar has rallied broadly against most currencies including sterling in recent sessions as traders expected better U.S. economic data would reduce the chance of more monetary stimulus, which tends to weigh on a currency.

Foley said concerns about the euro zone debt crisis and worries Portugal could be the next sovereign to come under pressure after Greece secured a debt swap last week were also adding to dollar strength.

"All of that is contributing to people being reluctant to push euro/dollar higher and that is very well correlated to cable right now," she said.

TRADE BALANCE SUPPORTS

The UK trade deficit for January widened compared to the previous month, reaching 7.53 billion pounds, but undershot forecasts for a 7.88 billion pound deficit.

Analysts said although the data failed to move sterling significantly it had helped generate some demand for the pound.

"We are not talking about huge optimism, but some encouragement. That's probably helping sterling at the margin today, there is a bit of an increased appetite for risk," said Michael Derks, chief strategist at FxPro.

The euro dipped 0.5 percent against the pound to 83.72 pence, triggering reported stop loss orders around 83.80 pence as it retreated from a two-week high of 84.24 pence hit earlier in the session. Traders cited more stops at 83.70 pence.

Market players said recent euro strength had been driven by sterling's weakness against the dollar, but euro zone concerns meant the single currency may start to struggle.

Citi strategists said they took profit in a short euro/sterling trade after stops were triggered at 84.13 pence on Monday. In a note, the bank said it had been targeting a move to 82.50 pence, and still thought the euro would move moderately lower over the next three to six months. (Editing by Chris Pizzey, London newsdesk,)