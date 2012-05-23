* Sterling falls on broad demand for dollar

* Euro falls vs pound, 3-1/2 yr lows in sight

* BoE votes 8-1 in favour of keeping QE unchanged

* Retail sales drop at fastest monthly pace in 2 years

By Nia Williams

LONDON, May 23 Sterling hit a two-month low against the dollar on Wednesday as persistent concerns about a possible Greek exit from the euro prompted investors to sell what they see as riskier currencies, and poor retail sales data added to a shaky UK growth outlook.

The pound climbed versus a broadly weaker euro as hopes a European Union summit might make progress in tackling the debt crisis faded, while sources told Reuters euro zone states have been told to make contingency plans for Greece quitting the currency bloc.

Minutes from the BoE's May policy committee meeting showing members voted 8-1 to keep the bank's asset purchases unchanged provided some support for the pound, given some market players had been positioned for a closer vote.

But for several members the decision not to expand the 325 billion pound programme was "finely balanced" and analysts said the minutes left the door firmly open for more quantitative easing later in the year.

Against the dollar, sterling was last down 0.4 percent at $1.5703, paring losses after hitting a session low of $1.5677, its lowest since mid-March. It tracked a sharp fall in the euro, which hit a 22-month trough against the dollar as investors retreated to safe-haven assets.

"There's the feeling some people were placing expectations on this summit and we are now seeing a pullback," said Simon Smith, chief economist at FxPro.

Smith said dollar strength would continue to push cable lower but the pound should test last week's 3-1/2 year high of 79.50 pence against the euro in coming sessions.

The euro was down 0.5 percent to 80.02 pence.

QE OR NOT QE

BoE policymakers signalled in the minutes that they were likely to pump more money into the fragile UK economy if the euro crisis caused more mayhem, a move that could dampen demand for the pound as an alternative to the euro.

"There's a partial argument that sterling is benefiting from what is going on in the euro zone but this is tempered by the fact there are decent expectations we will see something in the way of more QE from the BoE," said FxPro's Smith.

Quantitative easing, which is potentially inflationary, involves printing cash to buy bonds and boost growth and tends to weaken the value of a currency by increasing its supply.

UK retail sales slid 2.3 percent in April, their fastest monthly decline in more than two years. While the drop was worse than forecast, analyst said the figures were distorted by poor weather and panic buying of fuel in March.

The weak start to the second quarter highlighted weakness in the UK economy - which is in recession - and may add to bets the BoE will opt for another cash injection, although most strategists said the euro zone crisis would have a bigger impact on monetary policy.

"With the euro zone stuck in ...limbo until Greece's election on June 17, the bank has clearly decided to watch and wait before unleashing further stimulus," said Glenn Uniacke, senior dealer at Moneycorp.

"Should the worst happen in the euro zone, any QE requirements will be changed beyond all recognition." (Editing by John Stonestreet)