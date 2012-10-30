* Sterling rises versus dollar, up 0.3 percent

* CBI retail sales beats forecasts, boosts sterling

* Euro higher against pound, resistance at 21-day MA

By Philip Baillie

LONDON, Oct 30 Sterling hit a session high against the dollar on Tuesday after a survey showed better-than-expected retail sales in October and bolstered chances of a sustained economic recovery in the UK.

Sterling rose to $1.6076 from $1.6062 before the Confederation of British Industry's distributive trade survey was released, and was up 0.3 percent against the dollar on the day. Traders cited stop-loss buy orders above $1.6080 with near term support seen at the 55-day moving average of $1.6019.

As Hurricane Sandy closed U.S. markets for a second straight day, the pound slipped against the euro, which was up 0.2 percent at 80.56 pence by midday. The euro has recovered from a low of 80.02 pence hit last Friday when investors cut bets on more asset-buying quantitative easing (QE) from the UK's central bank in November.

"Sterling/dollar is higher on the day following the release of the UK data which continues to surprise on the upside," said Valentin Marinov, Head of European G10 FX Strategy at Citi.

"Following the stellar third-quarter gross domestic product print last week, today's CBI retail sales release corroborates the view that positive economic momentum could be sustained into the fourth quarter."

He added sterling could stage further gains against the euro with the single currency likely to head back towards the 80.00 pence mark in the near term.

Analysts said data in the UK was picking up at a time when the euro zone was still struggling with a sharp downturn, with little sign of Spain seeking a bailout from international lenders and fresh uncertainty about austerity and reforms in Greece.

Near term resistance for euro/sterling is expected at the 21-day moving average of 80.75 pence, chartists and traders said.

IMPROVING UK DATA

Better-than-expected consumer credit, mortgage data and CBI retail sales data have added to a brighter picture of the UK economy.

This could further lower chances for more monetary easing next month. Stronger-than-expected third quarter growth figures released last week, helped by one-off factors such as the Olympic Games, prompted investors to curb bets on more QE, supporting the pound.

Purchasing Manufacturers' Index data for manufacturing, construction and services due this week will give an indication of UK economic health going into the fourth quarter. Strong data could encourage sovereign and other investors to buy the pound.

"Sterling/dollar has not managed to fall as expected, so we are closing out at $1.6070 and re-setting short euro/long sterling positions at 80.60 pence," SocGen analysts said in a note.