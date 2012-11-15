* Sterling hit 2-month low versus dollar * Euro/sterling rises to 2-week high, eyes 80.75 pence * Weak retail sales data and BoE outlook weighs on sterling By Anirban Nag LONDON, Nov 15 Sterling fell to a two-month low against the dollar on Thursday and was expected to extend its slide after weak UK retail sales data highlighted the risk of further monetary policy easing. Bearishness about sterling has grown after the Bank of England on Wednesday flagged unease about the impact of a high exchange rate when it is trying to revive the economy. It also left the door open for more quantitative easing to support the economy. Official data showed October retail sales slid 0.8 percent, compared with forecast for no change. That wiped out a 0.6 percent rise in September. The pound was last trading at $1.5840, having fallen to $1.5828, its lowest since Sept. 5, after the UK data was released. Traders cited an option barrier at $1.5800 which is likely to sway trade during the session. "Sterling can fall to $1.5600 by the end of the month," said Michael Derks, chief strategist at FXPro. "The retracement in consumer spending is hardly surprising given real income growth is negative. So given the shape of the economy and the BoE's concerns about a high exchange rate we are expecting sterling to come under further pressure." Against the euro, sterling hit a two-week low. The euro was up 0.12 percent on the day at 80.55 pence, having risen to 80.65 pence, its highest since Oct. 31. Stop-loss buy orders were triggered on its move above 80.60 with some investors positioned for the euro to rise to 80.75 pence - its Oct 31 high - in the coming days. Sterling came under broad pressure against the euro and the dollar on Wednesday after the BoE's Quarterly Inflation Report pointed to slow growth in the UK and as Governor Mervyn King left the door open for more quantitative easing. King also said it would be hard for the economy to grow fast without further falls in the exchange rate, and that also weighed on the UK currency. All in all, sterling's losses pinned the Bank of England's trade-weighted index down to a three-week low of 83.5. STERLING STRENGTH FADING? But for the year, trade-weighted sterling has gained 3.2 percent, despite the UK economy being in recession for much of that time. The index has risen nearly 8 percent from a 16-month low of 77.70 struck in early July 2011. That has made UK exports less competitive at a time when the BoE is attempting to rebalance the economy towards exports. Those gains have come as the euro lost 3.5 percent against sterling during the same period. Morgan Stanley strategists said in a note that at a time when domestic growth is likely to be limited due to household and public sector deleveraging, a weaker exchange rate will be needed for the economy to grow via exports. It said with sterling trading below its 200-day moving average of $1.5850, a sustained drop below 1.5830 would trigger a larger move towards $1.5780, a level not seen since end-August. While sterling is expected to cede ground against the dollar, its weakness against the euro could be temporary, leaving the trade-weighted index at elevated levels. The euro may come under further pressure if the sovereign debt crisis continues and the euro zone faces a sharper slowdown than the UK. Data on Thursday showed the euro zone fell into recession in the July-September quarter, its second since the global financial crisis in 2009. "The problem for Governor King and the role of a weaker pound in re-balancing the UK economy is that the UK's major trading partner, the euro zone, has a greater need of a weaker currency," said Chris Turner, head of currency strategy at ING. "A weaker euro is going to have to play a key role and we see a risk that the European Central Bank shifts to negative deposit rates over the next six months. That is why we are retaining our view that euro/sterling trades down to 76 pence in the first half of next year."