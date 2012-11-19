* Sterling gains in line with other perceived riskier currencies

* Investors look to Wednesday's BoE minutes for easing clues

* Euro makes marginal gains on the pound, Greece talks in focus

By Philip Baillie

LONDON, Nov 19 Sterling edged up against the dollar on Monday as rising optimism that U.S. politicians will resolve a fiscal standoff helped lift currencies perceived as higher risk, including the pound.

The leaders of the U.S. Senate and House said on Friday they would be flexible in efforts to settle fiscal policy differences and avert a $600 billion "fiscal cliff" of tax rises and spending cuts due to come in early next year.

Signs that politicians were willing to compromise soothed concerns that the U.S. economy could be pushed into recession.

"That is probably dollar negative," said Adam Cole, global head of FX strategy at RBC, adding a swift resolution could encourage more investors to cut positions in the safe haven dollar.

Sterling rose 0.2 percent to $1.5909, breaking clear of a two-month low of $1.5828 hit last week.

With no UK data scheduled for Monday the main focus this week will be the release on Wednesday of minutes from the Bank of England's November meeting. Investors will be scrutinising the minutes to try and gauge the likelihood of further monetary easing.

"The Bank of England's minutes will show the hurdle for more quantitative easing is quite high. If anything (the minutes) will be sterling positive," said RBC's Cole.

Many market players expect the minutes to show an almost unanimous vote against more easing in November, but could look for clues on how policymakers view the government's recent decision to transfer the interest proceeds of QE from the BoE to the UK treasury.

EURO CONCERNS

The euro was up 0.1 percent at 80.19 pence, helped by speculation that international lenders may forge a deal to release debt-stricken Greece's next aid tranche.

Traders cited options expiries at 80.10 pence, which would keep the euro close to that level, with potential resistance at the 21-day moving average at 80.36.

"The rise in euro/sterling is tracking euro/dollar this morning," said Richard Driver, currency strategist at Caxton FX, but he warned of too much optimism in the market with the euro/dollar pair likely to remain capped at around $1.28.

"There seems to be some misplaced optimism around Greece and from the debt talks but more risks lie ahead," he said, adding the euro should trade below 80 pence because of uncertainty surrounding Greece talks and the prospect of more weak euro zone data ahead.

Some strategists warned the outlook for the pound was also clouded by the risk of deteriorating economic data.

The UK economy emerged from recession in the third quarter but recent data has been weak and public sector borrowing figures due for release on Wednesday should give an indication of whether the government will come close to meeting its deficit reduction goals.