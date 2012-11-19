* Sterling gains in line with other perceived riskier
currencies
* Investors look to Wednesday's BoE minutes for easing clues
* Euro makes marginal gains on the pound, Greece talks in
focus
By Philip Baillie
LONDON, Nov 19 Sterling edged up against the
dollar on Monday as rising optimism that U.S. politicians will
resolve a fiscal standoff helped lift currencies perceived as
higher risk, including the pound.
The leaders of the U.S. Senate and House said on Friday they
would be flexible in efforts to settle fiscal policy differences
and avert a $600 billion "fiscal cliff" of tax rises and
spending cuts due to come in early next year.
Signs that politicians were willing to compromise soothed
concerns that the U.S. economy could be pushed into recession.
"That is probably dollar negative," said Adam Cole, global
head of FX strategy at RBC, adding a swift resolution could
encourage more investors to cut positions in the safe haven
dollar.
Sterling rose 0.2 percent to $1.5909, breaking
clear of a two-month low of $1.5828 hit last week.
With no UK data scheduled for Monday the main focus this
week will be the release on Wednesday of minutes from the Bank
of England's November meeting. Investors will be scrutinising
the minutes to try and gauge the likelihood of further monetary
easing.
"The Bank of England's minutes will show the hurdle for more
quantitative easing is quite high. If anything (the minutes)
will be sterling positive," said RBC's Cole.
Many market players expect the minutes to show an almost
unanimous vote against more easing in November, but could look
for clues on how policymakers view the government's recent
decision to transfer the interest proceeds of QE from the BoE to
the UK treasury.
EURO CONCERNS
The euro was up 0.1 percent at 80.19 pence,
helped by speculation that international lenders may forge a
deal to release debt-stricken Greece's next aid
tranche.
Traders cited options expiries at 80.10 pence, which would
keep the euro close to that level, with potential resistance at
the 21-day moving average at 80.36.
"The rise in euro/sterling is tracking euro/dollar this
morning," said Richard Driver, currency strategist at Caxton FX,
but he warned of too much optimism in the market with the
euro/dollar pair likely to remain capped at around $1.28.
"There seems to be some misplaced optimism around Greece and
from the debt talks but more risks lie ahead," he said, adding
the euro should trade below 80 pence because of uncertainty
surrounding Greece talks and the prospect of more weak euro zone
data ahead.
Some strategists warned the outlook for the pound was also
clouded by the risk of deteriorating economic data.
The UK economy emerged from recession in the third quarter
but recent data has been weak and public sector borrowing
figures due for release on Wednesday should give an indication
of whether the government will come close to meeting its deficit
reduction goals.