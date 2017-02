* Euro hits 1-month high of 81.085 pence, rise seen limited

* Hopes of Greek deal, better German data lift euro

* Weak UK economy, QE risk may weigh on pound

LONDON, Nov 23 Sterling fell to a one-month low against a broadly firmer euro and a trade-weighted basket of currencies on Friday on optimism Greece's lenders were nearing a deal on aid.

The euro rose 0.3 percent on the day to 81.085 pence, its highest since Oct. 24, staying just shy of chart resistance at 81.09 pence, the 233-day moving average.

Falls against the euro pushed the pound's trade-weighted index to a one-month of 83.3, Bank of England data. The euro makes up around 50 percent of the index.

"There could be a bit more scope for upside in euro/sterling. Once there is a clear path of action for Greece we could see it rally," said Richard Wiltshire, chief FX broker at ETX Capital.

More gains would see the euro target the October peak of 81.65 pence, although charts show this could be a tough hurdle to breach because the level coincides with the 55-week moving average.

There were signs on Friday that lenders were inching toward a compromise on the key issue of how to cut Greece's debt pile further than previous estimates.

The euro also gained after the Ifo German business climate index unexpectedly rose to 101.4 in November, above forecasts for 99.5.

But traders and analysts were wary of forecasting it would rise much higher because other data recently has pointed to a deepening euro zone slowdown.

"There are plenty of other reasons out there for downward pressure on the euro and it is not going to soar," said Simon Derrick, head of currency research at Bank of New York Mellon, adding it was unlikely to continue rising up to 84 or 85 pence.

The pound was steady against the dollar at $1.5946, stuck below Thursday's two-week high of $1.5978 and trading in a tight range. Traders reported demand to sell the currency from $1.5980 up to $1.60.

UK TAKES BACKSEAT

With Bank of England policymakers looking likely to hold fire from increasing quantitative easing until next year, traders said sterling's movements were being driven largely by developments elsewhere.

"Sterling is a bit-part player. It's been in the shadows of the euro and the dollar for the last month or six weeks easily and people don't have strong views on it at the moment," ETX's Wiltshire said.

"The BoE is in a wait-and-see mode so sterling is a wait and see too."

The BoE left policy unchanged at its last meeting. Minutes earlier this week revealed only one out of nine policymakers voted for an increase in QE.

But concerns about a weak economy will keep alive the possibility of further easing, which may hamper the pound.

BoE policymaker Spencer Dale told a newspaper on Friday that the UK economy was broadly "flat". He added that discussion among BoE policymakers was "intense" at the moment because no one could be sure of the course needed to hit the Bank's inflation target.

QE typically weighs on a currency because it increases the supply.