* Euro hovers near Friday's 1-month high of 81.08 pence

* Hopes of Greek deal help offset Spain regional election

* Pound dips versus dollar, revised Q3 GDP on Tues in focus

* Morgan Stanley recommends buying euro/sterling, targets 82

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Nov 26 Sterling held near a one-month low against the euro on Monday as expectation remained that international lenders would soon agree a deal on aid for Greece.

Strong gains for Catalan nationalists in regional Spanish elections limited any gains for the euro, however, even though the result fell short of the convincing win needed to mount a push for a referendum on independence.

Resurgent Catalan separatism could provoke a constitutional crisis in Spain just as the government is looking at a possible international bailout of its own.

The euro was steady at 80.92 pence, near a one-month high of 81.085 pence struck on Friday. But chart resistance at the 233-day moving average around 81.08 pence could hinder more gains.

"The euro will remain supported, just on relief at the prospect of a Greek deal," said Richard Driver, analyst at Caxton FX, adding he may have to review his previous forecast for the euro to be below 80 pence at the end of the year.

But he did not see the euro going beyond the October peak of 81.65 pence. "The Catalan election is a stumbling block and there is significant risk of profit-taking in the euro."

Euro zone finance ministers meet again on Monday to hammer out a deal to get international lenders to release aid to Greece in time for debt repayments due mid-December.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that she was confident a deal could be reached, while the French finance minister said on Sunday an agreement was close.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley said they expected the euro would outperform sterling this week and issued a recommendation to buy the European currency at 80.80 pence, targeting 82.00 pence with a stop at 80.35 pence.

They justified it on the basis of last week's better-than-expected euro zone data, the possible end to Greek negotiations and the risk of disappointing UK mortgage approvals and retail sales survey data later this week.

"While the overall outlook for Europe remains bleak, this has been the case for several months, and risks are skewed towards upwards, rather than downwards, surprises... Though markets have long priced in euro area weakness, the spillover effect onto the UK economy may be underestimated," they said.

Against the dollar, the pound was down 0.1 percent at $1.6012, pulling away from Friday's three-week peak of $1.6051. Traders reported bids around $1.6000 which may cap any drop, though they also cited offers around $1.6050.

GDP DATA AHEAD

With little in the way of UK events or data on Monday, the pound was expected to be driven largely by events elsewhere.

"Sterling is just bobbing around without any real independent direction. Traders are not playing, preferring other trades such as yen and the euro," FXPro analysts said in a note to clients.

But Tuesday's release of the second estimate of UK third quarter gross domestic product will be watched closely. It is expected to be unrevised from the previous estimate and any downward revision could weigh on the pound.

The first estimate showed the economy unexpectedly grew by 1.0 percent over the three months to September, sparking optimism that the country may be recovering from recession better than previously thought.

"Even if the GDP is only a little below the first estimate sterling will be on the backfoot, especially against the euro," Caxton's Driver said.

A Confederation of British Industry survey on Monday showed confidence among service firms at its highest since May 2011, although the overall picture was mixed.