LONDON, Aug 9 Sterling rose against the dollar
on Tuesday, shrugging off weak UK manufacturing output and trade
deficit data, as concerns over the U.S. credit rating and euro
zone debt crisis dominated trading and drove some investors to
buy the British pound.
UK manufacturing output fell by 0.4 percent, wrongfooting
forecasts of a 0.2 percent rise and the UK trade deficit widened
to 8.873 billion pounds from 8.1 billion pounds. Industrial
output was flat, disappointing analysts who had forecast a 0.4
percent rise.
The pound dropped to $1.6321 immediately after the data from
$1.6370, but reversed those losses and was last up 0.4 percent
against the dollar at $1.6381 . Traders cited topside
stops around $1.6420, while downside resistance was seen around
the 100-day moving average at $1.6264.
The euro rose 0.2 percent against the pound to 87.06 pence,
lifted by the weak UK data, but gains looked capped by concerns
the euro zone debt crisis is spiralling out of control.
Analysts said sterling's losses could have been greater if
it were not for the U.S. credit rating downgrade and recent
rises in Spanish and Italian bond yields, factors that are
encouraging investors to look for alternative currencies to the
euro and dollar.
"In isolation this data is definitely sterling-negative. In
ordinary conditions it feeds the idea the Bank of England will
not be hiking interest rates any time soon," said Jane Foley,
currency strategist at Rabobank.
"But at least the UK government is implementing fiscal
consolidation. From an international investors' point of view it
is something coherent rather than the fiscal mess in the euro
zone and political bickering in the United States."
German five-year CDS prices rose above their UK equivalent
for the first time on Tuesday on concerns over Germany's credit
standing if the European Central Bank's purchases of Spanish and
Italian government bonds fail to stem the euro zone debt crisis.
Analysts have compared moves in sterling, euro and the U.S.
dollar to a battle between 'ugly' currencies in recent weeks and
weak UK output data is unlikely to improve that sentiment.
The widening trade deficit is likely to disappoint the
government and Bank of England which have been relying on strong
export-driven growth in manufacturing in 2011 to fill the gap
created by cuts in government spending and belt-tightening by
consumers.
RIOTS, INFLATION REPORT EYED
A third night of rioting and looting across London on
Tuesday also darkened the outlook for sterling as it pointed
towards spreading social unrest.
"Just a few days ago we were talking about sterling as a new
safe haven but these riots taking place are another blemish that
must have soured anyone's taste for the currency," said Neil
Mellor, currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon.
Attention is now focused on the Bank of England's quarterly
inflation report on Wednesday. Sterling could come under further
pressure if policymakers downgrade growth forecasts.
UK economic data has consistently surprised on the downside
and although inflation has been stubbornly above the BOE's
target range, the central bank is likely to signal that it will
not raise interest rates within the next year.
Some in the market are speculating that the BOE may even
have to resort to more quantitative easing if growth remains
sluggish domestically and external risk factors like a
stuttering global recovery intensify.
Financial markets, having factored in at least three quarter
percentage point Bank of England rate increases in 2011 at the
start of the year, have now priced out chances of a rate hike in
2012.
