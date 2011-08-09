* Sterling bid despite surprise fall in manufacturing output

* Analysts say U.S. downgrade, euro zone crisis dominate

* Riots in London hurt sterling's appeal

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Aug 9 Sterling rose against the dollar on Tuesday, shrugging off weak UK manufacturing output and trade deficit data, as concerns over the U.S. credit rating and euro zone debt crisis dominated trading and drove some investors to buy the British pound.

UK manufacturing output fell by 0.4 percent, wrongfooting forecasts of a 0.2 percent rise and the UK trade deficit widened to 8.873 billion pounds from 8.1 billion pounds. Industrial output was flat, disappointing analysts who had forecast a 0.4 percent rise.

The pound dropped to $1.6321 immediately after the data from $1.6370, but reversed those losses and was last up 0.4 percent against the dollar at $1.6381 . Traders cited topside stops around $1.6420, while downside resistance was seen around the 100-day moving average at $1.6264.

The euro rose 0.2 percent against the pound to 87.06 pence, lifted by the weak UK data, but gains looked capped by concerns the euro zone debt crisis is spiralling out of control.

Analysts said sterling's losses could have been greater if it were not for the U.S. credit rating downgrade and recent rises in Spanish and Italian bond yields, factors that are encouraging investors to look for alternative currencies to the euro and dollar.

"In isolation this data is definitely sterling-negative. In ordinary conditions it feeds the idea the Bank of England will not be hiking interest rates any time soon," said Jane Foley, currency strategist at Rabobank.

"But at least the UK government is implementing fiscal consolidation. From an international investors' point of view it is something coherent rather than the fiscal mess in the euro zone and political bickering in the United States."

German five-year CDS prices rose above their UK equivalent for the first time on Tuesday on concerns over Germany's credit standing if the European Central Bank's purchases of Spanish and Italian government bonds fail to stem the euro zone debt crisis.

Analysts have compared moves in sterling, euro and the U.S. dollar to a battle between 'ugly' currencies in recent weeks and weak UK output data is unlikely to improve that sentiment.

The widening trade deficit is likely to disappoint the government and Bank of England which have been relying on strong export-driven growth in manufacturing in 2011 to fill the gap created by cuts in government spending and belt-tightening by consumers.

RIOTS, INFLATION REPORT EYED

A third night of rioting and looting across London on Tuesday also darkened the outlook for sterling as it pointed towards spreading social unrest.

"Just a few days ago we were talking about sterling as a new safe haven but these riots taking place are another blemish that must have soured anyone's taste for the currency," said Neil Mellor, currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon.

Attention is now focused on the Bank of England's quarterly inflation report on Wednesday. Sterling could come under further pressure if policymakers downgrade growth forecasts.

UK economic data has consistently surprised on the downside and although inflation has been stubbornly above the BOE's target range, the central bank is likely to signal that it will not raise interest rates within the next year.

Some in the market are speculating that the BOE may even have to resort to more quantitative easing if growth remains sluggish domestically and external risk factors like a stuttering global recovery intensify.

Financial markets, having factored in at least three quarter percentage point Bank of England rate increases in 2011 at the start of the year, have now priced out chances of a rate hike in 2012. (Editing by Stephen Nisbet)