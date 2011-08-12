* Sterling rises, helped by data, equity gains

LONDON, Aug 12 Sterling rose on Friday, helped by strong UK construction output data, but its scope for more gains was limited by broader concerns about the fragility of the economy and the possibility of more monetary easing.

Data showed British construction output grew by 2.3 percent in the second quarter, much faster than the previous estimate of 0.5 percent and raising the prospect of an upward revision to second quarter gross domestic product.

The pound was also helped by improved equity market sentiment, with banking stocks higher following a short-selling ban on financial shares by France, Italy, Spain and Belgium. The UK's FTSE 100 index was last up 1.6 percent.

The pound rose as high as $1.6299 against the dollar , but it was expected to stay within this week's range -- above Thursday's low of $1.6111 but below Monday's high of $1.6478.

"The construction output might give a bit of an uplift to UK GDP, but more important for sterling is the outlook for the economy and for rates, and the data doesn't do much to change that," said Victoria Cadman, economist at Investec.

Markets expect the BoE to keep interest rates at record lows into 2013, with a growing feeling that another round of quantitative easing could be on the cards to stimulate growth, a tool which Bank of England governor Mervyn King has said may still be needed.

Sterling was last up 0.15 percent at $1.6267, above its 55-day average at $1.6217 and just ahead of its 100-day average of $1.6266.

The euro was down 0.1 percent at 87.54 pence, though it was also expected to be capped in a tight range below its 100-day moving average at 88.21 pence and above the last week's low of 86.44 pence.

Analysts expected the weak UK economic outlook to limit sterling's ability to capitalise on sentiment towards the euro that has weakened as the euro zone debt crisis has worsened.

Risks to the UK are seen amplified by knock-on effects from the crisis and mounting worries over banking sector health, given the importance of the financial sector to the UK economy.

"There was some talk of sterling becoming another reserve currency due to debt problems in the U.S. and the euro zone, but the UK has problems on its own so sterling will stay in a range," said Geraldine Concagh, economist at AIB Group Treasury in Dublin.

She expected the pound to stay between $1.6100 and $1.6500 against the dollar.

The weak state of the UK economy was reflected in data from bellwether British retailer John Lewis, which reported a 1.4 percent fall in department store sales in the week to August 6.

The BoE on Wednesday cut its expectation for annual GDP growth to around 2.0 percent for the fourth quarter of 2011. In May, it had forecast 2.5 percent growth by the end of the year. The bank also said inflation would fall rapidly in 2012.

