* Sterling near 10-month high versus euro

* Pound falters versus dollar on waning risk appetite

* BOE minutes this week may provide cues on QE

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Dec 19 Sterling hovered near 10-month highs against the euro on Monday, underpinned by worries about possible downgrades to euro zone countries, although the fragile state of the UK economy and waning risk appetite saw it lose ground versus the dollar.

Appetite for currencies perceived to be riskier and assets like stocks suffered on the news of the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il. The mood in the euro zone remained brittle, with cuts in the credit ratings looming after a key EU summit earlier this month offered little respite for turbulent euro zone bond markets and cash-starved European banks.

The euro was flat at 84.01 pence, not far from a 10-month low of 83.725 pence with offers cited above 84.25. Against the dollar, sterling was down 0.24 percent at $1.5481, with investors veering towards the safety of the dollar and the yen ahead of the year end. A Swiss investor was said to be a seller of cable, traders said.

"Euro/sterling is oscillating around 84 pence and it looks it will be a slow grind below 83 pence," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC.

"There is a wall of negativity surrounding the euro. Within Europe, investors are still preferring the liquidity that sterling offers, given all the structural problems facing the euro zone."

Indeed, data from the European Central Bank on Monday showed portfolio investors pulled out a net 24.7 billion euros from the euro zone, compared with inflows worth 20.5 billion in September, boding ill for the common currency..

Later in the day Eurogroup finance ministers will discuss pumping in funds through bilateral loans to the IMF to help countries struggling with debt. But analysts say there are doubts on a number of issues including how much each European country, including Britain, will be asked to fork out.

Currency speculators have trimmed net bearish positions against sterling in the week to December 13, but overall sentiment towards the British pound remained fragile given the UK's exposure to the euro zone.

RISKS FROM THE EURO ZONE

The EU is Britain's biggest export market and British banks have a sizeable exposure to euro zone peripheral debt.

Bank of England executive director Paul Fisher was quoted as saying on Monday the euro zone crisis posed the biggest threat to Britain's economy if it resulted in a negative shock which could push the UK into recession and deflation.

Those comments weighed on sterling. On Wednesday, the minutes from the BoE's latest policy meeting will be released and is likely to show policymakers are prepared to consider further monetary stimulus in the early part of next year.

A private sector gauge of consumer confidence will also be released on Wednesday and is expected to a show a slight deterioration in December.

That would chime with a BoE's quarterly bulletin published on Monday that highlighted weak consumer spending as another main reason for Britain's weak economic performance.

Morgan Stanley strategists who are bearish on the British pound, said in a note that asset market volatility is also likely to work against sterling.

"With some key event risks this week such as consumer confidence and the MPC minutes, we expect that there could be further downside risks to GBP/USD particularly is risk remains under pressure," it said in a note.

Sterling hit a two-month low of $1.5408 last week before real money investors bought the currency. Technical analysts highlighted strong support around that low, coinciding with the uptrend from its 2010 trough.

