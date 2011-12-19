(Updates prices, adds BOE's Fisher comments)
* Sterling near 10-month high versus euro
* Pound falters versus dollar on waning risk appetite
* BOE minutes this week may provide cues on QE
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Dec 19 Sterling hovered near
10-month highs against the euro on Monday, underpinned by
worries about possible downgrades to euro zone countries,
although the fragile state of the UK economy and waning risk
appetite saw it lose ground versus the dollar.
Appetite for currencies perceived to be riskier and assets
like stocks suffered on the news of the death of North Korean
leader Kim Jong-il. The mood in the euro zone remained brittle,
with cuts in the credit ratings looming after a key EU summit
earlier this month offered little respite for turbulent euro
zone bond markets and cash-starved European banks.
The euro was flat at 84.01 pence, not far from a
10-month low of 83.725 pence with offers cited above 84.25.
Against the dollar, sterling was down 0.24 percent at
$1.5481, with investors veering towards the safety of the dollar
and the yen ahead of the year end. A Swiss investor was
said to be a seller of cable, traders said.
"Euro/sterling is oscillating around 84 pence and it looks
it will be a slow grind below 83 pence," said Jeremy Stretch,
head of currency strategy at CIBC.
"There is a wall of negativity surrounding the euro. Within
Europe, investors are still preferring the liquidity that
sterling offers, given all the structural problems facing the
euro zone."
Indeed, data from the European Central Bank on Monday showed
portfolio investors pulled out a net 24.7 billion euros from the
euro zone, compared with inflows worth 20.5 billion in
September, boding ill for the common currency..
Later in the day Eurogroup finance ministers will discuss
pumping in funds through bilateral loans to the IMF to help
countries struggling with debt. But analysts say there are
doubts on a number of issues including how much each European
country, including Britain, will be asked to fork out.
Currency speculators have trimmed net bearish positions
against sterling in the week to December 13, but
overall sentiment towards the British pound remained fragile
given the UK's exposure to the euro zone.
RISKS FROM THE EURO ZONE
The EU is Britain's biggest export market and British banks
have a sizeable exposure to euro zone peripheral debt.
Bank of England executive director Paul Fisher was quoted as
saying on Monday the euro zone crisis posed the biggest threat
to Britain's economy if it resulted in a negative shock which
could push the UK into recession and deflation.
Those comments weighed on sterling. On Wednesday, the
minutes from the BoE's latest policy meeting will be released
and is likely to show policymakers are prepared to consider
further monetary stimulus in the early part of next year.
A private sector gauge of consumer confidence will also be
released on Wednesday and is expected to a show a slight
deterioration in December.
That would chime with a BoE's quarterly bulletin published on
Monday that highlighted weak consumer spending as another main
reason for Britain's weak economic performance.
Morgan Stanley strategists who are bearish on the British
pound, said in a note that asset market volatility is also
likely to work against sterling.
"With some key event risks this week such as consumer
confidence and the MPC minutes, we expect that there could be
further downside risks to GBP/USD particularly is risk remains
under pressure," it said in a note.
Sterling hit a two-month low of $1.5408 last week before
real money investors bought the currency. Technical analysts
highlighted strong support around that low, coinciding with the
uptrend from its 2010 trough.
