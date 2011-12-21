* Pound rises to 11-month high versus euro

* Sterling trade versus dollar volatile after ECB tender

* BoE minutes dovish as anticipated, leaves door open for QE

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Dec 21 Sterling hit a fresh 11-month high against the euro on Wednesday after greater-than-expected take up at the European Central Bank's first ever three-year lending operation did little to alleviate concerns about the scale of the region's debt crisis.

The pound shrugged off dovish Bank of England minutes that kept the possibility of more quantitative easing on the table, with many market players seeing the UK currency as a relative safe haven from the debt troubles in the euro zone.

The euro fell around 0.2 percent to 83.31 pence, it's lowest level since mid-January. Market players saw any rebound running into resistance around 84 pence, a level that previously acted as strong support.

"Sterling is still seen as a safe haven from the sovereign bond point of view with the UK still retaining its triple-A rating," said Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley.

Banks snapped up the European Central Bank's first ever offer of three-year loans on Wednesday, taking nearly 490 billion euros, well above the 310 billion forecast in a Reuters poll.

Many perceived riskier currencies, including sterling, earlier rallied against the dollar on expectations the tender would help the region's banks lower their funding costs.

But initial gains following the tender results were quickly given back as some investors booked profits. One market player said it was a classic case of buy the rumour, sell the fact.

Sterling hit a session high of $1.5775 versus the dollar, just below resistance from the Nov. 30 high of $1.5780, before paring gains to trade up 0.15 percent on the day at $1.5679.

Some market players interpreted the strong demand for long-term funds as a sign of severe strains among euro zone banks.

"There are worries going forward that there are huge funding issues coming to the fore and all this is doing is papering over the cracks of a crumbling house," an FX spot trader said.

Trade-weighted sterling, which tracks the pound's value against the currencies of the UK's main trading partners, rose to 81.6, its highest since March.

Investors appeared to shrug off a warning from ratings agency Moody's that the UK's triple-A credit rating is under threat from the euro zone debt crisis. Many analysts said that risk was already obvious..

BOE MINUTES

Bank of England policymakers left the door open for an additional injection of cash into the faltering economy in February, judging that the time was not ripe yet for more easing given uncertainty about the euro crisis.

All nine members of the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee voted to maintain the target level of quantitative asset purchases at 275 billion pounds and the key interest rate unchanged at the record low of 0.5 percent.

However, some of the policymakers flagged their readiness to boost the economy further.

"In normal times if a central bank was doing more QE it would be negative for a currency but we have reached an environment where the fact the BoE is ready to act is a positive thing," said Ankita Dudani, G10 currency strategist at RBS.

BoE asset purchases have helped support the UK gilt market in recent months, which has also benefited from portfolio flows out of the euro zone sovereign debt markets that in turn weighed on euro/sterling.

UK public sector net borrowing figures, published at the same time as the BoE minutes, were slightly lower than the market had anticipated, underlining that the budget situation was showing signs of improvement.

That is in contrast with the deteriorating budgetary conditions in the most of the euro zone, backing investors' view that sterling is a safer bet within Europe. (Editing by Anna Willard)