* Pound edges up vs euro as Italy debt sale disappoints

* Off 2-week low but more falls possible near-term

* Worries about more BoE QE, recession risks weigh

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Jan 13 Sterling rose against the euro on Friday, coming off an earlier two-week low after an Italian debt auction that saw reasonable demand but did not match the stellar sale of Spanish bonds the previous day.

However, analysts said the pound could come under pressure in the near term as expectations grow that the Bank of England will ease monetary policy further and worries increase that the UK economy may be heading towards recession.

The euro was down 0.3 percent at 83.32 pence, off an earlier two-week high of 83.76 pence which came as pessimism about the euro zone debt crisis calmed, encouraging investors to trim hefty short positions in the currency.

The single currency dipped broadly as Italy sold 4.75 billion euros in debt but failed to attract the level of demand that had been expected.

"I favour euro/sterling heading higher in the near-term on a combination of the European situation appearing to be a little better, short-covering and a focus on the fact that the UK is flirting with recession," said Michael Derks, strategist at FXPro.

However, it held just above technical support around 83.30 pence, with 83.33 pence roughly equal to the 1.20 euro per pound level, and stayed comfortably above a 16-month low of 82.22 pence hit at the start of this week.

On Thursday, the Bank of England left interest rates and its quantitative easing target unchanged, with some having seen a risk of policymakers announcing more QE earlier than the widely expected February to aid the fragile economy.

By contrast, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi was more upbeat on Thursday, saying the bank's flood of cheap three-year loans was supporting morale across the euro zone.

"We note that the euro/sterling rebound has breached down trendline resistance, suggesting scope for some further near-term gains," analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note, adding they expect more QE from the BoE next month.

They believe sterling is "vulnerable" and "exposed to a more significant decline", having put in a more mixed performance since the beginning of the year while the euro clearly underperformed.

Sentiment towards the pound was knocked after unexpectedly weak industrial production on Thursday added to concerns the UK could slip into recession and fuelled expectations the BoE will ease monetary policy further.

Against the dollar, sterling was steady at $1.5342, above a three-month low of $1.5279 hit on Thursday. It was off the day's high of $1.5410, with traders citing selling above $1.5400 and technical resistance seen at $1.5420-40.

A break below Thursday's low could see it drop below the 2011 low of $1.5270 to mark its weakest since late July 2010.

Expectations for more QE were lifted by data on Friday showing British factory gate inflation fell more than expected in December, adding credence to the BoE's forecast that inflation will fall sharply this year.