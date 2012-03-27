* Option barrier at $1.60 holds for now

* Resistance at 200-week moving average at $1.6014

* Euro/sterling steady, resistance around 84.24 pence

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, March 27Sterling briefly touched its highest in more than four months against the dollar on Tuesday as the U.S. currency fell for a second straight day, although some investors were awaiting more signs of improvement in the UK before pushing the pound higher.

A survey by the Confederation of British Industry on Tuesday showed that while UK retail sales unexpectedly steadied in March, the outlook was poor amid high fuel prices and slow wage growth.

The dollar was weaker near a four-week low against a basket of currencies, having been hit hard by dovish comment from Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke who left the door ajar for more monetary stimulus in coming months.

Sterling briefly hit $1.5999, its highest since Nov. 14, on steady purchases by Asian sovereign investors. It was later trading flat at $1.5970. Traders cited option barriers at $1.60 with tough resistance at its 200-week moving average of $1.6014.

The last time it broke past that technical level in the past decade, it went on to log impressive gains in the following months, CitiFX Wire said in a note.

The British pound posted its biggest daily gain in over a week on Monday, and having broken past resistance at its March 21 high of $1.5924 traders did not rule out a test of the psychologically significant $1.60 mark in the near term.

"Testing that level is very much on the cards, but having said that, front-end sterling rates are pushing lower this morning and this could be having a bearing on the currency," said Adrian Schmidt, FX strategist at Lloyds TSB.

June short sterling prices were steady having edged higher in price terms and driving yields lower earlier in the session. Falling yields narrow the spread over U.S. bonds, diminishing sterling's allure.

Government bond prices across major markets rose early on Tuesday, underpinned by Bernanke's comments.

DOLLAR MOVE

Bernanke said on Monday further improvements in the U.S. labour market would require faster economic growth, prompting dollar bulls to cut long positions in the greenback. More QE from the Fed would usually lead to more selling in the dollar.

"The $1.60 level is a key psychological level and we think sterling will outperform the euro as long as risk appetite holds and the U.S. economy shows momentum and Bernanke keeps the door open for more easing," said Ned Rumpletin, head of G-10 FX strategy at Standard Chartered.

"UK data has been pretty mixed, at best, including today's CBI retail sales numbers, so there isn't much that cable can derive from that."

Against the euro, sterling was flat. The euro was steady at 83.60 pence, with offers cited around 83.70. It has stayed below its March peak of 84.24 pence which is seen as strong resistance by many.

Schmidt at Lloyds said there would have to be a marked improvement in the euro zone debt situation for the common currency to pick up steam.

In the UK, meanwhile, Bank of England policymaker David Miles said on Monday Britain's economy had effectively stalled, with growth rates near zero over the last six months, keeping alive slim chances of another round of quantitative easing.

While another easing is unlikely given some pick-up in economic activity, the quarterly Bank of England bulletin released on Tuesday suggested that asset purchases by central banks have economies weather their crises.. (reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Stephen Nisbet)