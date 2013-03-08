* Sterling could fall versus dollar on good US jobs data

* U.S. non-farm payrolls due 1330 GMT

* Sterling stays weak on economic concerns, BoE QE bets

* Investors wary of sterling before UK budget on March 20

By Anooja Debnath

LONDON, March 8 Sterling inched up as some speculators sought to buy at lower levels, although strategists said it could fall against the dollar if U.S. data showed the labour market there was recovering.

The February non-farm payrolls report for the U.S., due at 1330 GMT, is forecast to show that 160,000 jobs have been added, slightly higher than January's 157,000.

Improvement in the U.S. jobs market are seen by some as a sign the Federal Reserve could slow its asset purchase programme later in the year and this could boost the dollar.

"The main focus is on the non-farm payrolls ... it is interesting that dollar has had this positive correlation to U.S. data recently, so with a reasonable number expected investors are positioned long dollars," said Michael Sneyd, FX strategist at BNP Paribas.

Strategists said any gains in sterling would also prove short-lived as Bank of England's decision to hold fire on Thursday merely meant it would inject more money into the ailing economy next month and any rallies will continue to be sold into.

Asset purchasing involves printing money to buy bonds and tends to weigh on a currency by increasing its supply.

"The rise in sterling could start to lose momentum as the bias is still for more weakness, given the BoE plan (for more stimulus)... so we see some range trading with buying down just below $1.50 and selling up towards $1.51," Sneyd said.

Sterling was up 0.2 percent on the day against the dollar at $1.5040 but remained susceptible to losses and could re-test Thursday's more than 2-1/2 year low of $1.4965.

Traders cited Middle eastern accounts as main buyers of the currency and said buyers would likely take profit at $1.5060-80 levels and this could cap further gains. Option expiries around $1.5100 are also expected to keep the currency pinned to these levels.

The euro was down 0.1 percent against sterling at 87.10 pence, on track for its first weekly loss against sterling in four weeks.

Spreads between two-year U.S. government bonds over their British counterparts have also moved in favour of the U.S., helping the dollar.

"We have a big contrast in the direction in which monetary policy is heading. If we get a good number in the NFP report that supports the view the Fed will begin winding down its stimulus project towards the end on the year," said Nawaz Ali, UK market analyst at Western Union.

"But for the UK it seems to be headed in one direction only and that is for an expansion in its asset purchase programme."

NO RESPITE

Sterling has been one of the worst performing major currencies in 2013, falling around 7.5 percent against the dollar. Strategists said investors had little reason to aggressively buy the pound with the British economy threatening to tip into recession.

The loss of Britain's prized triple-A credit rating after a Moody's downgrade also unnerved investors and called into question the government's strict austerity measures and kept markets wary of the pound ahead of the March 20 budget.

British Prime Minister David Cameron vowed to stick to his deficit reduction plan on Thursday despite a lack of economic growth and loss of his country's top-notch credit rating, saying Britain would plunge "into the abyss" if he changed course.

"We continue to look for sterling/dollar selling opportunities," said analysts at Morgan Stanley, adding sterling could fall towards $1.4660, and even further to $1.4300.