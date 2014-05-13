LONDON May 13 Sterling's rise to 16 month-highs against the euro stalled on Tuesday and it fell against the dollar, hit by investors reining in bets for more gains ahead of the Bank of England's inflation report and data due for release on Wednesday.

Dealers and analysts said it looked like a lot of players were taking risk off the table ahead of the bank's regular inflation report, released just after a monthly readout on the labour market on Wednesday morning.

Both could potentially provide strong signals on the timing of an expected rise in UK interest rates, which some analysts say could now come in late 2014 rather than early next year.

Many, however, are still a lot less confident.

"This looks like a pound story today, people squaring up ahead of the event risk tomorrow," said Paul Robson, strategist with RBS in London.

"Expectations for a hawkish signal from the BoE have reached fever pitch. We are far less sure."

Sterling fell 0.1 percent on the day to $1.6854, retreating further from a near-five-year high of $1.6997 hit last week. Against the euro, the pound recovered early losses after a poor batch of German data, but was still trading a touch lower at 81.55 pence.

With the bank easing away from its original stress on a fall in unemployment as one potential trigger for higher interest rates, Robson is one of a number of analysts predicting inflation will stay very low and allow the bank to hold off.

Britain's ruling coalition has promised further fiscal tightening if it wins next year's parliamentary election and there remain worries that the recovery is largely a matter of booming housing markets in a handful of cities.

"Deflationary pressures across Europe are not just confined to the euro zone and we think that the risks to the market's expectations on UK inflation are firmly to the downside," Robson said.

"That leaves sterling likely to correct if we're right."

Still, the difference in the pace of growth in the UK and that in most of mainland Europe has helped push the yield premium offered by two-year British gilts over euro zone bonds to its widest since 2008.

Data on Tuesday showed British retail sales got a boost in April as rising house prices encouraged shoppers to buy new furniture, flooring and other home decor over the Easter holiday weekend. (Editing by Gareth Jones)