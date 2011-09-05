* Sterling falls to 3-1/2 week low versus dollar

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Sept 5 Sterling slipped to a 3-1/2 week low against the dollar on Monday on concerns about a global growth slowdown, and the pound may fall further if UK services data fuels calls for more monetary stimulus from the Bank of England.

The pound was last down 0.5 percent at $1.6124 after falling to a session low of $1.6111, matching the low hit on August 11. Some support is seen coming in around $1.6095, the 233-day moving average.

It could test those levels if the UK services Purchasing Managers' Index, due at 0828 GMT, comes in below consensus forecasts for a reading of 54.0 in August.

"There is significant potential for disappointment in the PMI data and that is not going to help sterling. It will almost certainly increase the debate about further QE," said Michael Derks, chief strategist at FX Pro.

"The general news on the UK economy, like everywhere else, has not been particularly encouraging but the more central issue going on today is the demand for the dollar and a bid for safe havens."

A recent run of lacklustre economic data has fuelled speculation the BoE may consider another round of asset purchasing, which would be negative for the pound as such a move would flood the market with the UK currency, which could cripple demand.

Concerns of a severe growth slowdown, or even recession, in the United States after data on Friday showed U.S. jobs growth ground to a halt in August also weighed on sterling which is perceived to be at the riskier end of the currency spectrum.

Investors were also reluctant to hold the euro, which is hampered by worries the euro zone sovereign debt crisis could spiral out of policymakers' control.

In the latest development to unnerve investors hoping for a resolution, Greece and its international lenders are now at odds over whether it has met conditions for a new aid tranche.

The euro was flat versus the pound at 87.66 pence , with some support seen around 87.42 pence, the 61.8 percent retracement of the Aug. 19-31 climb.

"In this environment sterling doesn't do great against the dollar or the yen but holds its own against the euro which has bigger problems," said Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS.

"But given the contagion channels between the UK and the euro zone in terms of trade and the financial systems it is hard to say any negative news for the euro is good for sterling." (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Anna Willard)