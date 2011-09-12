* Sterling at 6-mth high vs euro, 2-mth low vs dollar
* Pound rises as euro suffers broadly on Greek concerns
* Euro selling vs dlr pressures Cable, UK QE prospect also
stings
By Naomi Tajitsu
LONDON, Sept 12 Sterling hit a six-month high
against the euro on Monday as the single currency took a broad
hit on speculation that Greece may soon be forced to default on
its debts.
The euro stumbled to 85.31 pence, its lowest
since early March, with traders citing selling by UK exporters
as driving the single currency lower. Its losses have mounted
after breaking below key technical support, opening the door to
more weakness.
The pound , however, plumbed a two-month low of
$1.5793 as the escalating concern about a number of euro zone
members prompted safe-haven demand for dollars, which rallied
across the board.
Also keeping the pound under selling pressure versus the
dollar, yen and other currencies was the prospect that the Bank
of England may consider the possibility of injecting more
stimulus to the economy as it struggles to recover.
Traders anticipated sterling would continue to track moves
in the euro, with Greece's struggle to gain the next part of its
international bailout just the latest round of bad news in a
two-year sovereign debt crisis.
The country's deputy finance minister on Monday said Greece
has cash to operate until next month, highlighting its need for
the bailout funds.
At the same time, reports that France's top banks are
bracing for a likely credit downgrade underlined the negative
impact the crisis is having on the region's banking sector.
"We have a few bids as we go lower (in Cable) but not enough
to stop it if the euro keeps being sold," said a trader in
London.
"At the end of the day euro/dollar is lower and
euro/sterling is lower. This is a euro move."
The euro pared losses to trade 0.3 percent lower
on the day at 85.64 pence.
Late last week it made a decisive break below technical
support at 86.93 pence, its 200-day moving average, signalling
the single currency could deepen its losses.
Sterling fell as low as $1.5793 in early London
trade, its lowest since mid-July, before an Asian central bank
stepped into buy the currency on its break below $1.5800.
A break below $1.5781 would take the pound to its weakest
since late January.
The pound found some relief last week after the Bank of
England left monetary policy unchanged, hurting some investors
who had bet on the possibility it could add to its
asset-purchasing plan.
Such a move would be negative for the pound as it would
flood the system with the currency, sapping demand.
The UK economy's struggle to recover while the government
slashes spending has raised expectations that the central bank
may soon have to take action, including quantitative easing, to
prop up growth.
"Sterling is unlikely to be able to make much if any headway
against the USD over coming sessions as expectations of further
UK quantitative easing may simply have been pushed back to the
November meeting," analysts at Credit Agricole CIB said in a
note.
Weak readings of the UK jobless sector and retail sales due
this week may add fuel to that argument, while inflation figures
are expected to show price pressures are staying stubbornly
high.
High inflation is complicating the monetary picture for the
BoE, as it makes it difficult for policymakers to justify
monetary easing when it must also tame price pressures.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)