* QE expectations weigh on sterling
* Traders highlight bearish 'death-cross' in cable
* Buy and sell interest in euro/sterling around 1215 GMT ECB
fix
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Sept 30 Sterling fell against the dollar
on Friday as traders took profit from a rally the previous day
and it looked likely to remain under pressure on speculation the
Bank of England could announce another round of quantitative
easing next week.
The pound was last down 0.3 percent on the day at $1.5572
, slipping from a one-week high of $1.5716 hit on
Thursday. Traders cited bids around $1.5535-45.
Sterling has struggled in recent weeks on rising
expectations of further quantitative easing,(QE), to boost the
faltering UK economy. Another round of QE would expand the BOE's
balance sheet and flood the market with the UK currency.
Some market participants are speculating the BoE may signal
further easing as early as next week, at its Monetary Policy
Committee meeting. Economists in a Reuters poll forecast the
bank will resume easing in November but saw a 40 percent chance
it could start in October.
"QE will happen, the only question is when. It's more
probable they will announce it in November which is an inflation
report month and will allow the MPC to explain why they are
easing policy despite inflation being so high," said Raghav
Subbarao, currency analyst at Barclays.
Looser monetary policy can feed inflation, which in the UK
is running at 4.5 percent, more than double the BoE's 2 percent
target. But policymakers are now more focused on supporting
growth, rather than price pressures.
Market players said those investors betting on an October
start to QE may have to unwind their bearish bets on sterling if
the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee delays more easing until
November. That could help sterling rally, Subbarao said, but
lasting gains were seen as unlikely.
"It will be very short-lived. If QE does not happen next
week it is very likely it will happen in November," he said.
Technical traders highlighted a bearish "death cross" in
cable after the 50-day moving average closed below the 200-day
moving average earlier this week for the first time in roughly a
year. The last time these two averages crossed in the opposite
direction, cable rallied from around $1.5450 to $1.6300 in the
space of two months.
EUR/GBP FIX
Month and quarter end rebalancing flows are also likely to
weigh on sterling against the dollar, traders said.
The euro dipped against the pound, trading down 0.1 percent
at 86.89 pence . Traders were expecting a lot of
interest to buy and sell euro/sterling at the ECB fix at 1215
GMT, and also cited bids around 86.50 pence.
The ECB sets a reference rate for the euro at that time and
the banks have match their customer orders to that rate.
There was market talk of UK bank selling up to an estimated
4 billion euros for the conversion of EU agricultural subsidies,
possibly to be offset by more regular EU sovereign month-end
demand.
"The problem is the world knows about the tickets so the
market is shorter than the actual fix," a London-based spot
trader said, referring to the sell order for agricultural
subsidies. "It's a horrible ticket, nobody ever wants it. It
will be very messy."
Market players said the euro could fall initially but the
competing buy and sell orders were likely to net out later in
the session.
(Editing by John Stonestreet and Toby Chopra)