* Sterling steady versus dollar, euro, Greek worries in focus

* Risk of QE on Thursday keeps pound on back foot

* UK construction PMI for September due 0830 GMT

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Oct 4 Sterling steadied against the dollar on Tuesday after a sell-off in higher risk currencies in the previous session, although sentiment was shaky due to signs greater losses were in store for banks in Greece's debt crisis.

The pound was steady at $1.5429 , tracking moves in euro/dollar. Sterling fell nearly 1 percent versus the safe haven dollar the previous day and remained within sight of a 13-month low of $1.5325.

Escalating worries that Greece's problems will spark another European banking crisis were still driving stocks and other riskier assets lower on Tuesday.

Analysts said any reprieve for higher risk currencies would only be temporary.

"Sterling is being pulled by the euro, this is just a bit of a pullback after heavy falls yesterday," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at Forex.com.

"The dollar is still dominating. It's just a pause in selling before the markets potentially take another leg lower."

Sentiment towards sterling has considerably soured in recent weeks on expectations more quantitative easing may be needed to revive the flagging UK economy. Another round of QE would flood the market with the UK currency, reducing demand.

After finance minister George Osborne said on Monday he would support any such move, some investors speculated that the Bank of England could announce more easing as early as this week, although November is still seen as a more likely date.

UK construction PMI data for September, due at 0830 GMT, will help investors gauge the strength of the economy and a worse than expected reading could strengthen bets on QE happening.

A Reuters consensus forecast is for PMI to come in at 51.5, down from last month's reading of 52.6. .

The BoE publishes its latest decision on policy on Thursday. Analysts said speculation about more QE will continue almost to the last minute given the services sector PMI due on Wednesday.

"As long as we are talking about potential QE on Thursday cable is going to underperform as the euro goes down. Anticipation and increasing uncertainty is keeping cable tied to the euro," said Adrian Schmidt, FX strategist at Lloyds.

The euro was flat on the day versus the pound at 85.37 pence . Technical analysts said the 200-week moving average at 85.05 was key support, while a break below the September trough of 85.31 would take euro/sterling to a seven-month low. (Editing by Patrick Graham)