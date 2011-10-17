* Investors continue to cut short positions, analysts see more GBP upside

* Investors await UK inflation, retail sales data, BoE minutes

LONDON Oct 17 Sterling held near a one-month high against the dollar on Monday due to support from the euro's recent strength versus the U.S. currency, and the pound is expected to add to gains as investors continue to cut back on bets to sell the UK currency.

Investors have flocked to the pound this month, as guarded optimism that European officials will announce a decisive plan to solve the region's debt crisis has boosted the euro and other currencies perceived to be higher risk, including sterling.

The pound brushed off an economic forecast from the ITEM Club, which downgraded its 2011 GDP expectation to 0.9 percent from 1.4 percent predicted three months ago, while it also cut its forecast for 2012.

A short-covering rally has enabled sterling to recover from an initial sell-off after the Bank of England earlier this month announced a second round of quantitative easing to bolster a struggling economy.

Economic data on inflation and retail sales this week are expected to show the economy is barely recovering, but analysts said the pound would take its cues from external factors given speculation EU leaders would make progress on solving their debt problems at a meeting this week.

"International developments, and in particular what's going on with the euro zone, will be the predominant driver of sterling direction this week, rather than domestic issues," said Michael Derks, chief strategist at FX Pro.

He expected more near-term upside for the currency if the euro continues its rally, but cautioned that weak economic fundamentals would deter investors from ploughing too aggressively into the pound, adding that gains could be capped around $1.60.

"At the end of the day, sterling doesn't have wonderful fundamentals to recommend it, although a lot of major currencies don't either," Derks said.

Along with this week's data, investors were also looking to the release of BoE minutes from its meeting earlier this month, to see how united the central bank was in coming to its decision to add 75 billion pounds to its asset-buying programme.

The minutes will be announced on Wednesday.

Sterling edged up to a session high of $1.5831, a touch higher on the day. It hovered near $1.5853 hit on Friday, its strongest since mid-September.

Sterling has rallied as investors continue to trim short positions -- bets that the UK currency will depreciate -- which had been piling up in past weeks.

The latest IMM positioning data shows a slide in net short sterling positions to 61,972 last week from 68,724 the previous week. The data shows speculators remain overwhelmingly short on the pound, suggesting it may rise further in the near term.

The euro was barely changed at 87.70 pence. A rise above 87.95 pence would take it to its highest level since early September.

Market participants expect broad euro gains could lift the single currency higher against the pound, although technical analysts saw resistance at 87.90 pence, around its 100-day moving average.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)