* Sterling steady versus dollar * Factory output data at 0930 GMT in focus * Investors expect BoE to hold fire at Thursday's meeting * Euro zone crisis, U.S. elections to dictate currency moves LONDON Nov 6, Sterling hit a one-month high against the euro on Tuesday on worries about whether Greece's parliament will pass crucial austerity measures while the market awaited UK factory output data. The euro was down 0.1 percent at 79.95 pence, having earlier dropped to 79.84 pence, its lowest since Oct 2. Near-term resistance is at its 55-day moving average of 80.14 pence. Uncertainty over the fate of Greece labour reforms that are necessary for it to receive more financial aid weighed on the single currency. Analysts also said sterling was likely to remain firm against the euro as data out of the euro zone showed manufacturing and services activity shrinking, fuelling doubts about whether the bloc would be able to resolve its crisis soon. Recent data out of the UK has been more upbeat, leading many market players to assume the Bank of England, which meets on Thursday, will probably hold fire on more bond-buying stimulus until early 2013. "Sterling has been lower over the last couple of days versus the dollar and hasn't done much versus the euro. Soft data out of the UK doesn't seem to have had very much of an impact," said Daragh Maher, currency strategist at HSBC. "This is because people don't see UK data changing the outcome of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee on Thursday and on cable (sterling/dollar), there is reluctance to do anything much that is dollar-related ahead of the U.S. elections." Data due at 0930 GMT is expected to show manufacturing output rising 0.3 percent during September but the wider measure of industrial output falling by 0.6 percent. Particularly weak data could increase the risks that the BoE may opt for more quantitative easing and may weigh on the pound. Against the dollar, the pound was steady at $1.5977 after falling 0.4 percent on Monday with traders citing support at $1.5935 - the low struck on Oct. 24. Chartists said that having fallen below the 55-day moving average of $1.6050, sterling could decline to $1.5856, its 100-day moving average. The dollar benefited from safe-haven flows before Tuesday's U.S. election, with incumbent Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney neck-and-neck in the polls.