LONDON, Nov 20 Sterling edged higher against the euro on Tuesday after the single currency eased following a cut to France's credit rating.

Ratings firm Moody's cut Europe's second largest economy's prized triple-A credit rating by a notch late on Monday, citing a faltering economy and an uncertain fiscal outlook and warned further downgrades were possible.

The euro fell 0.2 percent against sterling to 80.44 pence, with resistance expected around last week's high of 80.65 pence and at the 200-day moving average of 80.77 pence.

The pound was flat at $1.5908, moving away from a two-month low of $1.5828 hit last week.

Strategists said losses in the euro on Tuesday were more a knee-jerk reaction to France's downgrade, which had already been priced in after Standard & Poor's cut its rating in January.

Sterling moves against the euro were more likely to be dictated by developments on Greece. Euro finance ministers were due to meet later on Tuesday and were expected to give tentative approval for the next tranche of loans for Greece to be disbursed. This could see euro/sterling rise.

After that, focus would shift to the release on Wednesday of minutes of the Bank of England's November meeting.

"If there is a sign of (Monetary Policy Committee) members moving away from quantitative easing or don't think it is that effective we could see upside in sterling, it could probably recover some of last week's weakness. Hawkish minutes will limit sterling's downside," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at FOREX.com.

Analysts will also look for clues to how policymakers view the government's recent decision to transfer the interest proceeds of quantitative easing from the BoE to the UK treasury.

QE involves printing money to buy bonds and tends to be seen as negative for a currency by boosting supply.

Some strategists said concerns about UK growth were likely to limit any potential gains for sterling, even if the minutes prompt investors to pare back bets on further easing.

The UK emerged from recession in the third quarter but recent data has been weak and public sector borrowing figures due for release on Wednesday should give an indication of whether the government will come close to meeting deficit reduction goals.

"The pound looks a little expensive against both the euro and the dollar, and we continue to favour euro/sterling to the upside; the 0.8080/90 area could provide some initial resistance," Lloyds strategists said in a note.