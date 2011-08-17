* Sterling slips slightly vs dollar, tracks euro losses

* BoE meeting minutes due at 0830 GMT

* Investors see GBP selling risk if minutes are dovish

LONDON, Aug 17 Sterling slipped against the dollar on Wednesday, tracking broad losses in the euro, while investors awaited Bank of England minutes to see if the central bank will maintain its dovish stance on UK interest rates even as inflation rises.

The BoE at 0830 GMT will release the minutes from its policy meeting earlier this month. Forecasts are for seven policymakers to have voted to keep rates unchanged at a record low 0.5 percent, while two voted to raise rates.

But analysts said the minutes may highlight growing concerns about the global economic outlook and turmoil in the financial markets due to escalating worries about the euro zone debt crisis.

This would put sterling under downward pressure, they added, reversing some flows into the UK currency on the view that UK assets are safer than those in the euro zone or the U.S., which is also suffering from its own fiscal problems.

"Sterling has been gaining in the past few days, but that's a bit unjustified because of weak UK fundamentals, and plus we have soft minutes coming up today," said John Hydeskov, currency strategist at Danske.

Sterling traded 0.1 percent lower on the day at $1.6430. It slipped to a session low of $1.6404, tracking broad losses in the euro, which were led by selling against the Swiss franc.

The single currency slipped slightly on the day to a session low 87.32 pence.

Data on Tuesday showed annual inflation in Britain ticked up a little more than forecast in July to 4.4 percent, more than double the BoE's 2 percent target, even as a run of economic data shows the economy is struggling to recover.

This complicates the monetary policy picture for the BoE, which has been resisting raising rates as monetary tightening at the moment would likely choke off what little recovery the economy has seen.

At the same time, it makes it difficult to justify adding more economic stimulus in the form of monetary loosening, which could further fuel price pressures.

But some analysts anticipate that a gloomier economic picture prompted the hawkish members of the central bank's monetary policy board to withdraw their votes for a rate rise this month.

"We expect the minutes to reveal a change in voting, with Spencer Dale retracting his vote for a 25 basis point hike," analysts at Lloyd's TSB said in a note. "This could potentially provide some short-term downward pressure on GBP."

With the UK economy fragile and interest rates still expected to stay at record low levels for a prolonged period, analysts expect the pound to stay within its recent ranges against the euro and dollar. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Toby Chopra)