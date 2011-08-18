* Sterling breaks out of range, close to 3-1/2 mth high

* Traders say market positioned for further gains

* UK retail sales data due 0830 GMT, limited growth forecast

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Aug 18 Sterling held near a 3-1/2 month high versus the dollar on Thursday as concerns about the euro zone and U.S. economies fuelled demand for the UK currency, with traders saying the market was positioned for further sterling gains.

The pound was close to flat on the day at $1.6523 , trading within sight of Wednesday's high of $1.6590, levels last seen at the beginning of May.

Traders cited topside stop-loss orders around $1.6640 but there were no reports of substantial stops on the downside, suggesting market players expect the pound to rally further.

Analysts said UK retail sales data for July, due at 0830 GMT and forecast to show limited growth to 0.3 percent from 0.7 percent the previous month, was unlikely weigh too heavily on sterling.

"People know that retail sales are not going to be fantastic, there may be a knee-jerk reaction in sterling but it won't be lasting," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at Forex.com.

"There is an enormous amount of bearishness against the dollar, data has not been good. Risk has been a bit calmer this week and that has coincided with sterling breaking out of its recent range above $1.6475 pretty convincingly."

Technical charts suggest the next level of topside resistance for sterling is around $1.6740, the late April high.

Against the euro, sterling was steady at 87.21 pence , with persistent concerns about the euro zone debt crisis spreading from the periphery to engulf the region's core economies keeping the single currency tightly rangebound.

"People are seeing sterling as the best of a bad bunch," a London-based trader said. "The euro isn't good, the dollar isn't especially good. It's unusual not to see any downside stops in cable but that indicates the way the market is going to go."

Analysts said support for the euro came in around 86.75 pence, near the 200-day moving average, and a break below that level would open the door for a push down to the August 5 low of 86.44 pence.