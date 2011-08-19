* Sterling hovers near 12-week high vs struggling euro

* But scope for gains seen limited due to weak UK economy

* Pound falls vs dollar as equities continue slide

* UK public finances data in focus at 0830 GMT

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Aug 19 Sterling hovered near a 12-week high against the euro on Friday as concerns about a worsening euro zone debt crisis dented the single currency, but fell versus the dollar as weak U.S. data sparked a flight from shares and perceived riskier currencies.

Mounting fears of a global recession and concerns about stresses facing some European banks caused European stocks to fall 2.6 percent, extending a steep decline from the previous session.

Analysts said sterling has benefited to an extent from the troubles besetting the euro, though its scope for gains was expected to be limited due to recent evidence of a sluggish UK economy.

The euro was down 0.1 percent at 86.66 pence, trading just below its 200-day moving average at 86.70 pence and not far from the August 5 low of 86.44 pence, below which would mark its weakest since late May.

"Given the renewed demand for safe-haven currencies, sterling has fared quite well," said Michael Derks, strategist at FXPro.

"Sterling is the least bad of the big currencies, but economically the country is still completely stuck in neutral".

But sterling was down 0.3 percent against the dollar at $1.6465 , taking it further away from its recent high of $1.6594. It has support above the 21-day moving average around $1.6355.

Public finance figures at 0830 GMT will show investors whether the UK government's harsh austerity measures are helping to bring down UK debt as intended, or if a weak economy is hampering these efforts.

"The weak growth outlook has already lead to some modest fiscal slippage in the UK, and a renewed recession would likely prompt the government to make a quicker u-turn in scaling back its aggressive fiscal consolidation plans to support growth," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

Data on Thursday showed British retail sales barely grew in July as cash-strapped consumers cut back on spending, underscoring the risks for the UK's already fragile economic recovery.

Higher unemployment and rising inflation are expected to continue to restrain consumer spending and, together with signs key British export markets are slowing, increase the risk the UK economy will fail to pick up.

In spite of stubborn inflation, markets expect the Bank of England to keep interest rates on hold until the end of 2012, with calls for further quantitative easing to stimulate growth.

Policymakers Martin Weale and Spencer Dale both dropped their calls for higher rates this month, leaving the Monetary Policy Committee unanimous in voting for unchanged rates.