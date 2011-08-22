* Sterling bid as nervous investors seek stable haven
* Swiss and Japanese threat of intervention boost pound
* Fundamentals still shaky, concerns over global growth
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Aug 22 Sterling rose on Monday and was
likely to test recent 3-1/2 month highs against dollar, as
investors seeking refuge from turbulence in financial markets
and the euro zone debt crisis bought the pound, given UK's
relatively decent fiscal position.
Analysts said the pound was also attracting bids from
investors who would normally buy the yen or Swiss franc as safe
havens but are wary the Japanese authorities and Swiss National
Bank will take further action to weaken their currencies.
The pound was last up 0.2 percent against the dollar at
$1.6491 , with traders citing stops at $1.6540 and
$1.6620, just above Friday's 3-1/2 month high of $1.6618.
It also strengthened versus the euro, with the single
currency last down 0.1 percent at 87.30 pence with
downside stops cited at 86.70 pence.
"Sterling is seen as a semi-safe haven, it is perceived by
investors as the path of least policy resistance," said Adam
Myers, FX strategist at Credit Agricole, who said he expected
sterling to reach $1.7000 within a month.
"The UK has its own independent currency and the government
is perceived to be doing something fiscally austere. It's a
haven while there is global asset market turmoil and a lack of
solution to the European debt situation."
Investors view the pound as undervalued compared to many
other G-10 currencies, particularly against the euro.
Positioning data showed currency speculators increased short
positions in sterling versus the dollar in the week ending Aug.
16, suggesting the pound has room to rise further if speculators
unwind those positions.
Technical charts also showed strong support for sterling
around its 100-day moving average at $1.6292. Against the euro,
the pound could make strong gains if it breaks through the
200-day moving average at 86.71 pence.
FRAGILE
Despite sterling's recent strong gains, some analysts warned
UK economic fundamentals remained shaky.
One London-based trader said market players saw the pound as
the "least ugly" G-10 currency rather than an attractive
investment in its own right.
Recent data suggests the UK economy is stagnating, although
it is still holding up better than the United States.
A poor factory activity gauge from the United States last
week prompted some analysts to predict the world's largest
economy could slip into another recession.
With little UK data due in the coming week attention will
focus on the second estimate of Q2 GDP due on Friday. Economists
are expecting no revision to lacklustre growth figures that
showed the UK economy expanded by the 0.2 percent in the second
quarter of this year.
"Sterling is not rallying of its own accord, it's rallying
because of the deteriorating growth outlook elsewhere," said Lee
Hardman, currency economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
Hardman said if recession became a reality, sterling's rally
could be unwound quickly as investors reach for the security of
the dollar, the world's most liquid currency.
(Reporting by Nia Williams)