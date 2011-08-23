* Sterling up 0.5 pct vs dollar, helped by eur/dlr gains

* UK CBI survey on manufacturing awaited at 1000 GMT

* Sterling dips vs euro, seen vulnerable to weak UK data

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Aug 23 Sterling rose against the dollar on Tuesday, tracking gains in the euro after better-than-expected German manufacturing data, though traders were slightly wary ahead of a survey out of the UK which is expected to show a weakening in factory orders.

A Confederation of British Industry survey on manufacturing at 1000 GMT is expected to show the UK order book balance dropping to -13 in August from -10 in July. .

Sterling was up 0.5 percent at $1.6547, comfortably above support at its 100-day moving average around $1.6293. Further gains could see it re-test its recent 3-1/2 month high of $1.6618.

The pound was lifted in tandem with the euro and other perceived riskier currencies such as the Australian dollar following better-than-expected purchasing managers' manufacturing surveys out of Germany and China which marginally eased global growth worries.

Sterling has benefited a little recently as investors seek safer alternative currencies at a time of heightened concern about euro zone debt problems and weakening growth in the United States, while the risk of official intervention deters them from buying Swiss francs and yen.

"Sterling is gaining because it is not the euro and not the dollar and people have been rewarding the UK government's efforts to cut borrowing," said Gavin Friend, currency strategist at nabCapital.

The euro was up 0.25 percent against the pound at 87.44 pence , staying above the early August low of 86.44 pence.

Late last week, the euro dropped briefly below its 200-day moving average -- now at 86.73 pence -- but it has since recovered. Technical analysts say a close below that level could signal further falls.

"A close below the 200 day moving average has the potential to retarget the May lows at 86.10 and ultimately the trend line support at 85.45 from the 2010 lows at 80.65," CMC analyst Michael Hewson said in a note to clients.

However, many investors remained wary that sterling could be vulnerable if UK data highlights the fragility of the economy as harsh austerity measures designed to cut the UK's deficit mean it struggles to recover.

Data later this week include a CBI survey on retail sales on Thursday and the second estimate of second quarter GDP due on Friday, which is expected to confirm the economy grew by a lacklustre 0.2 percent during the three months to June.

Major currencies were expected to stay rangebound, however, ahead of a speech on Friday by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke at a central bank conference in Jackson Hole to see if he hints at further steps to revive a struggling economy. (Editing by Stephen Nisbet)