* Sterling supported vs dollar ahead of Jackson Hole

* Pound supported on perceived "safe-haven" status

* Analysts see Cable upside capped around $1.65

LONDON, Aug 24 Sterling inched up against the dollar on Wednesday as the U.S. currency was on the back foot on speculation the Federal Reserve may signal the possibility of more U.S. economic stimulus later this week.

The pound was supported versus the dollar and the euro on the perception the UK is a safer investment destination given U.S. fiscal problems and a stuttering economic recovery, while the euro zone debt crisis shows few signs of resolution.

Sterling trading was quiet in early London due to a dearth of UK economic data or events, and as investors braced for a speech by Fed President Ben Bernanke at the U.S. central bank's annual retreat at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.

Analysts said the market was positioned to sell the dollar if Bernanke suggests he is prepared to restart massive U.S. asset buying to prop up the economy.

While such a move would be positive for sterling, many see a cap in the pound's upside versus the dollar, and some analysts expect the market to play any Fed move through the euro versus the dollar, and in effect, through euro/sterling.

"If we assume Bernanke will announce some sort of QE the dollar will get sold off, especially against the euro, and so the biggest impact on sterling would likely be a rise in euro/sterling," said John Hydeskov, currency strategist at Danske.

In early London trade, sterling traded a touch higher on the day at $1.6485, having climbed as high as $1.6513 in earlier trade.

Focus is on whether the pound will be able to make a sustained break above the $1.65 level, having hovered around it for the past week or so.

Due to a lack of sterling-specific positive drivers, some analysts expect a pullback, and the possibility of a retreat to around $1.6425, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of Cable's rally from roughly $1.61-$1.66 earlier this month.

The euro slipped 0.1 percent to 87.40 pence. Some analysts anticipate any upside the euro may gain in the aftermath of Jackson Hole could push the single currency to around 88.00 pence.

While sterling has been supported due to its perceived "safe-haven" status, few expect it will benefit much from better UK data as it would do little to budge expectations that UK interest rates will stay low for a prolonged period as Britain's economy struggles to recover.

Weak data was more likely to have an impact and push the pound lower, however, due to concerns about the possibility that the Bank of England will opt for more quantitative easing.

UK data later this week includes a CBI survey on retail sales on Thursday and the second estimate of second-quarter GDP due on Friday, which is expected to confirm the economy grew by a sluggish 0.2 percent during the three months to June. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)