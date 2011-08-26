* Sterling up 0.1 percent versus dollar at $1.6300

* Markets await Fed speech which could hit dollar

* UK GDP second estimate also due at 0830 GMT

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Aug 26 Sterling edged up against the dollar on Friday as traders adjusted positions before a keenly awaited speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, with moves limited as traders also readied for a second estimate of second-quarter UK growth.

Bernanke is due to speak at 1400 GMT at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with markets largely on hold throughout the week to see what policy options he may refer to which could help stimulate sluggish growth in the U.S. economy.

"This is not a policy announcement, but if Bernanke says the Fed stands ready to do what is necessary and the market takes that as a reference to more quantitative easing, risk should do quite well and the dollar will sell off to some extent," said Gavin Friend, currency strategist at National Australia Bank.

Sterling was up around 0.1 percent against the dollar at $1.6300 , recovering a touch from lows hit in the Asian session of $1.6279. The pound has underperformed somewhat after opening the week around $1.6475, with traders saying M&A flows which had boosted it the previous week looked to have dried up.

Technical analysts highlighted channel support at $1.6279, with a break below seen opening up a deeper correction towards the 55-day moving average at $1.6224.

"The overall range for sterling looks to be $1.6250/1.6750 at present," said Friend.

The euro traded with slight gains against sterling at 88.50 pence , with the common currency boosted by Spain's government reaching an agreement with the main opposition People's Party on plans to enshrine limits on the public deficit in the Spanish constitution.

Resistance was highlighted at 88.63, the 50 percent retracement of the euro's fall from July to August.

The pound has also been hampered by the market's view that UK interest rates are likely to be kept on hold through 2012, with some thinking more quantitative easing may be needed to support the British economy.

Bank of England policymaker Martin Weale told a regional newspaper on Friday he does not see any need for quantitative easing at the moment, but does not rule it out, and would engage in further stimulus if the economy worsened substantially.

The second estimate of UK second-quarter GDP will be released at 0830 GMT, with most economists looking for no revision from the initial reading of 0.2 percent growth, but some highlighted risks to the downside.

"Since the release of the first estimate on 26 July, we have received industrial production for June, which came in a little below expectations and implies some modest downside risk to the GDP forecast," Barclays analysts said in a note. (Editing by Susan Fenton)