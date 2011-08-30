(Corrects quote in para 5 to say data is far below peak in 2006, not 2008)

* Sterling falls as investors focus on UK fundamentals

* Stop losses seen at $1.6340, $1.6290

* Mortgage and consumer credit data due at 0830 GMT

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Aug 30 Sterling fell on Tuesday ahead of the release of UK data expected to point to a stagnating economy, and looked vulnerable to further weakness as market players focused on shaky UK fundamentals.

Sterling slipped 0.2 percent to $1.6378 as investors positioned for lacklustre mortgage lending and consumer credit numbers at 0830 GMT.

Strong support for cable is around the 100-day moving average at $1.6295, while upside resistance was seen around $1.6461, the 61.8 percent retracement of the Aug 19 to 26 fall. Traders cited downside stop loss orders around $1.6340, and below that at $1.6290.

Reuters consensus forecasts are for UK mortgage lending to rise by 0.7 billion pounds in July, compared to a 0.1 billion pound decrease the previous month, while total lending to individuals is expected to be unchanged at 0.4 billion pounds.

"This data has not been in great shape for some time. Even if we get a surprise to the upside the data is still far below its peak in 2006 and points to an anaemic recovery in bank lending," says Kathleen Brooks, research director at Forex.com.

"In a recovery you would traditionally see housing turn around first and drag the rest of the economy with it, but we are not seeing that at all."

The euro was trading almost flat versus the pound at 88.43 pence , within sight of the August 10 high of 88.86 pence, although it has struggled to break through resistance at that level in recent sessions. Traders cited offers around 88.80 pence with stop loss orders above that level.

In recent weeks the pound has benefited from the perception it is a relatively safe haven from U.S. and euro zone debt concerns, and free from the risk of official easing measures, unlike the Swiss franc and Japanese yen.

But analysts said investors were likely start concentrating on UK data, which has been pointing to weak growth and could fuel speculation the Bank of England may consider another round of monetary easing, which would weaken the pound.

"Trading activity suggests a lot of the safe-haven flows into the UK seem to have run their course which means sterling is more exposed to negative fundamentals," said Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley.

The pound is also likely to be hampered by the market's view that UK interest rates are likely to be kept on hold through 2012. (Editing by John Stonestreet)