* Sterling falls after subdued mortgage, consumer credit
* Stop losses triggered at $1.6340, support around $1.6295
* Sterling's perceived safe haven appeal dims
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Aug 30 Sterling slipped on Tuesday after
UK mortgage and consumer credit data pointed to lacklustre
economic growth, with the pound vulnerable to further weakness
as market players focused on shaky UK fundamentals.
The pound was last down 0.5 percent to $1.6325
after skidding to a session low of $1.6308. Traders said
downside stops were hit through $1.6340 with more seen at
$1.6290, just below technical support from the 100-day moving
average at $1.6295.
Bank of England consumer credit data showed individuals'
appetite for borrowing unexpectedly slowed in July while UK net
mortgage lending remained subdued, growing by 0.7 billion
pounds.
Although the data was largely in line with expectations and
mortgage approvals inched up to 49,239, their highest level
since May 2010, analysts said the numbers contributed to an
overall gloomy picture of the economy and pressured sterling.
"UK data continues to confirm that the recovery in the UK
economy is very weak and is still a credit-less recovery. The
mortgage market is at very depressed levels," said Lee Hardman,
currency economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
"Our view is that growth will continue to weaken in
developed economies and we expect the pound to underperform
against the dollar, yen and Swiss franc going into year end."
Separate figures showed the BoE's preferred money supply
gauge -- M4 excluding intermediate other financial corporations
-- picked up to show growth of 0.6 percent on the month, after a
0.1 percent fall in June.
SAFE HAVEN STATUS WANING
In recent weeks sterling has risen in spite of data pointing
to anaemic growth and fuelled speculation the Bank of England
may resort to another round of quantitative easing to boost the
faltering economic recovery.
It hit a three-month peak of $1.6618 on Aug. 19 as investors
decided the pound was a relative safe haven from U.S. and euro
zone debt concerns and at less risk from official easing
measures than the Swiss franc and Japanese yen.
But analysts said the safe haven play was running out of
steam and positioning data showed currency speculators increased
their long sterling bets in the week ending Aug. 23, suggesting
the pound has room to fall.
"Trading activity suggests a lot of the safe-haven flows
into the UK seem to have run their course which means sterling
is more exposed to negative fundamentals," said Ian Stannard,
head of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley.
The pound is also likely to be hampered by the market's view
that UK interest rates are likely to be kept on hold through
2012.
The euro was last down 0.1 percent versus the pound at 88.32
pence , pressured by a fall in the euro versus the
dollar.
It remained within sight of the August 10 high of 88.86
pence, although it has struggled to break through resistance at
that level in recent sessions.
Traders cited offers around 88.80 pence with stop loss
orders above that level. On the downside losses looked to be
capped by support from the 55-day moving average at 88.23 pence
and 100-day moving average at 88.17.
(Editing by Anna Willard)