* Sterling falls after subdued mortgage, consumer credit data

* Stop losses triggered at $1.6340, support around $1.6295

* Sterling's perceived safe haven appeal dims

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Aug 30 Sterling slipped on Tuesday after UK mortgage and consumer credit data pointed to lacklustre economic growth, with the pound vulnerable to further weakness as market players focused on shaky UK fundamentals.

The pound was last down 0.5 percent to $1.6325 after skidding to a session low of $1.6308. Traders said downside stops were hit through $1.6340 with more seen at $1.6290, just below technical support from the 100-day moving average at $1.6295.

Bank of England consumer credit data showed individuals' appetite for borrowing unexpectedly slowed in July while UK net mortgage lending remained subdued, growing by 0.7 billion pounds.

Although the data was largely in line with expectations and mortgage approvals inched up to 49,239, their highest level since May 2010, analysts said the numbers contributed to an overall gloomy picture of the economy and pressured sterling.

"UK data continues to confirm that the recovery in the UK economy is very weak and is still a credit-less recovery. The mortgage market is at very depressed levels," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

"Our view is that growth will continue to weaken in developed economies and we expect the pound to underperform against the dollar, yen and Swiss franc going into year end."

Separate figures showed the BoE's preferred money supply gauge -- M4 excluding intermediate other financial corporations -- picked up to show growth of 0.6 percent on the month, after a 0.1 percent fall in June.

SAFE HAVEN STATUS WANING

In recent weeks sterling has risen in spite of data pointing to anaemic growth and fuelled speculation the Bank of England may resort to another round of quantitative easing to boost the faltering economic recovery.

It hit a three-month peak of $1.6618 on Aug. 19 as investors decided the pound was a relative safe haven from U.S. and euro zone debt concerns and at less risk from official easing measures than the Swiss franc and Japanese yen.

But analysts said the safe haven play was running out of steam and positioning data showed currency speculators increased their long sterling bets in the week ending Aug. 23, suggesting the pound has room to fall.

"Trading activity suggests a lot of the safe-haven flows into the UK seem to have run their course which means sterling is more exposed to negative fundamentals," said Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley.

The pound is also likely to be hampered by the market's view that UK interest rates are likely to be kept on hold through 2012.

The euro was last down 0.1 percent versus the pound at 88.32 pence , pressured by a fall in the euro versus the dollar.

It remained within sight of the August 10 high of 88.86 pence, although it has struggled to break through resistance at that level in recent sessions.

Traders cited offers around 88.80 pence with stop loss orders above that level. On the downside losses looked to be capped by support from the 55-day moving average at 88.23 pence and 100-day moving average at 88.17. (Editing by Anna Willard)