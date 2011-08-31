* Sterling steady versus dollar and euro

* Month-end selling likely to hit pound on day

* Gloomy economic outlook casts cloud over currency

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Aug 31 Sterling steadied on Wednesday from falls in the previous session, but the pound was likely to stay under pressure from month-end selling and a gloomy outlook for the British economy.

Traders said a lack of significant UK data or news flow would leave the pound vulnerable to swings in global appetite for risk on the day, while analysts were eyeing the release of UK purchasing manager (PMI) surveys later in the week to confirm growth prospects remain subdued.

"Month-end flows are going to be comparatively important today and there's talk of significant dollar buying which could mitigate against topside momentum for sterling. It will also be driven by risk sentiment," said Jeremy Stretch, currency strategist at CIBC.

European equity markets inched up in early trade, providing some support to the risk-sensitive pound.

Sterling was close to flat versus the dollar at $1.6305 <GBP=D4, holding above Tuesday's low of $1.6255. Traders said stop-losses were placed below $1.6250, while support was at the 55-day moving average at $1.6226.

Offers were reportedly placed higher up at from $1.6380 into $1.6400, while sterling remained well below it's August high of $1.6618.

The euro was flat against the pound at 88.55 pence , though it remained within sight of this month's high around 88.87.

A run of disappointing economic data has knocked the pound back from its August highs which were hit as some market players looked to the UK as a relatively safe haven from the debt concerns in the euro zone and United States.

Data released overnight Wednesday showed confidence among British consumers fell to its lowest level in four months in August, another sign they will keep a tight rein on spending, and hampering a fragile economic recovery.

"We have seen a little bit of a reversal in sterling's safe-haven status this month. It's likely to be back towards the 1.60/1.61 area against the dollar if UK PMIs confirm the outlook for the economy is subdued at best," added CIBC's Stretch.

The manufacturing PMI is set for release Thursday, followed by construction sector data on Friday, while the more significant service sector survey will be released on Monday.

Markets expect the Bank of England will keep UK interest rates at record lows through until the end of next year, and expectations have grown that more quantitative easing may also be needed to try and stimulate demand.

BoE policymaker Adam Posen, who has advocated a second round of QE in the UK for more than a year, said in an article for Reuters that central banks across advanced economies should buy more financial assets in a last-ditch attempt to support growth .

"UK M4 money supply numbers (released Tuesday) showed a further contraction with the y/y number decreasing by 1.1%. This provides further fodder for the BoE doves and may strengthen the case for new asset purchases." said UBS analysts in a note. (Editing by xxx)