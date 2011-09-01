* Sterling slips versus dollar, heavy after month-end selling

* Pound pressures technical support around $1.6228

* UK manufacturing PMI expected to show another contraction

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Sept 1 Sterling slipped versus the dollar on Thursday after falling in the previous session on month-end selling, with analysts saying the pound was likely to come under more pressure from a tepid growth outlook for the UK economy.

UK manufacturing PMI data for August is set for release at 0828 GMT, with the sector expected to have contracted at a faster rate having shrunk in July for the first time since Britain's recession two years ago.

"We generally dislike sterling as forward-looking indicators have started to deteriorate," said Kiran Kowshik, currency strategist at BNP Paribas.

"Growth looks to be slowing and there are signs that the market doesn't feel the government's fiscal strategy will be credible in the long run."

Sterling was down slightly versus the dollar at $1.6234, having slipped to the day's low of $1.6218 in early European trade after the release of soft Nationwide housing data.

Technical traders said the 55-day moving average at $1.6228 would need to be convincingly broken to open up fresh downside potential, with demand then seen around $1.6210/00, ahead of the August low of $1.6111.

The euro was down slightly against sterling at 88.12 pence but remained within sight of last month's high of 88.87 pence. .

Britain's economy will grow more slowly this year and next than had been expected just three months ago, due to a disappointing start to the year and worsening global prospects, the British Chambers of Commerce said on Thursday.

The BCC cut its forecast for GDP growth this year to 1.1 percent from the 1.3 percent in its June quarterly forecasts, and to 2.1 percent from 2.2 percent for 2012.

A string of disappointing data and worries over the impact of fiscal cuts has fuelled expectations that UK interest rates will be left at record lows until the end of 2012 . There have also been increasing calls for more central bank asset purchases to try to stimulate economic growth.

Bank of England policymaker Paul Fisher is due to speak at a conference in Cambridge at 0815 GMT.

Barclays analysts say Fisher's recent comments seem to put him at the dovish end of the Monetary Policy Committee and they will assess how close he is to joining fellow policymaker Adam Posen in voting for further quantitative easing.

"If he (Fisher) appeared resistant that would suggest the chance of more QE in the near term was relatively low. More likely in our view, however, is that Mr Fisher will indicate that he is close to supporting further policy stimulus." they said in a note. (Editing by John Stonestreet)