LONDON, Sept 2 Sterling inched up on Friday as some investors unwound bearish bets ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data, drawing support from gains against a euro hobbled by fresh worries about Greek aid.

The euro fell 0.35 percent against the pound to 87.80 pence, as bond spreads for Europe's indebted peripheral governments over their German counterparts widened and macro and leveraged funds sold the common currency .

Sterling was up 0.1 percent against the dollar at $1.6190, off a three-week low of $1.6132 struck on Thursday. Some investors pared their short positions ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls data later in the session. Support for sterling is at its 200-day moving average, which comes in at $1.6120 on Friday.

"Ahead of the U.S. non-farm data, sterling should trade in a range, and if the numbers come broadly in line with expectations, we wouldn't see much of a move," said Michael Derks, chief strategist, at FXPro.

"But if it shocks on the downside, we could see the dollar coming under pressure and that should help cable."

Market players say expectations for the jobs data have fallen after the employment gauge in a U.S. manufacturing survey released on Thursday dipped to its lowest level since November 2009.

Sterling could also be influenced by UK construction sector PMI which is due at 0830 GMT.

Data on Thursday showed UK manufacturing activity shrank at its fastest pace in more than two years in August, hurt by a sharp drop in demand for exports, and adding to concerns Britain's economic recovery is stalling.

"We found the details of the survey worrying, with weakness across all components with the exception of the inventories, which does not bode well for survey readings in the months ahead," Morgan Stanley which recommending bearish Cable positions, said in a note.

"A break below $1.6110 will open the way for a medium-term decline towards the $1.58 area."

A string of disappointing data and worries over the impact of fiscal cuts have fuelled expectations interest rates will be left at record lows until the end of 2012 .

Some market players are even expecting another round of asset purchasing by the Bank of England. (Editing by Patrick Graham)